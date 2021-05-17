 Busy summer schedule coming into focus for 4-star WR Andre Greene Jr.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-17 14:44:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Busy summer schedule coming into focus for 4-star WR Andre Greene Jr.

Andre Greene Jr.
Andre Greene Jr.
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Four-star receiver Andre Greene Jr. is partially through scheduling in June visits. The Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s star has a couple official visits set and a few more in the works.

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“I've been hearing a lot from UNC, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, and Michigan,” Greene said. “I have two official visits set up to North Carolina (June 18th) and Georgia (June 11th). We're definitely going to take an official visit to Notre Dame. We just need to schedule. Some other schools like Florida State could get visits.”

North Carolina- “I talk to the coaches there almost everyday,” he said. “They're doing a great job recruiting me. They don't talk about football too much. They're doing a great job building the relationship. They're making some great points.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UNC FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM

Georgia- “They're doing the same thing,” said Greene. “Coach Hankton and coach Smart, I love talking to them. The relationship has been great ever since they offered me. I like coach Monken too, the offensive coordinator.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

LSU- “Coach Joseph and the coaches really want me to get out there on a visit,” he said. “We were on a Zoom and they were talking about what player I remind them over and how I'd fit in the offense.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM

Michigan- “Coach Gattis, the offensive coordinator/receivers coach, has been doing a great job recruiting me,” Greene said. “He wants me to get up there and then come down here later this year to catch up with me and the family.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THEWOLVERINE.COM

Penn State- “I was just on the phone with coach Franklin the other day at the draft,” he said. “I love talking to him. I want to get out there.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM

RIVALS' REACTION...

Greene hasn’t been able to really visit schools yet but he will get his fill in June. North Carolina, Georgia, and Notre Dame will get official visits in the next two months and each of them have done a good job laying the groundwork ahead of time. Greene is also expected to take a number of unofficial visits to a number of schools in June. Keep an eye on which visits Greene actually takes this summer. Those visits will be good indicators when his commitment is around the corner.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}