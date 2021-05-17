Busy summer schedule coming into focus for 4-star WR Andre Greene Jr.

Four-star receiver Andre Greene Jr. is partially through scheduling in June visits. The Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s star has a couple official visits set and a few more in the works.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“I've been hearing a lot from UNC, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, and Michigan,” Greene said. “I have two official visits set up to North Carolina (June 18th) and Georgia (June 11th). We're definitely going to take an official visit to Notre Dame. We just need to schedule. Some other schools like Florida State could get visits.” North Carolina- “I talk to the coaches there almost everyday,” he said. “They're doing a great job recruiting me. They don't talk about football too much. They're doing a great job building the relationship. They're making some great points.”

Georgia- “They're doing the same thing,” said Greene. “Coach Hankton and coach Smart, I love talking to them. The relationship has been great ever since they offered me. I like coach Monken too, the offensive coordinator.”

LSU- “Coach Joseph and the coaches really want me to get out there on a visit,” he said. “We were on a Zoom and they were talking about what player I remind them over and how I'd fit in the offense.”

Michigan- “Coach Gattis, the offensive coordinator/receivers coach, has been doing a great job recruiting me,” Greene said. “He wants me to get up there and then come down here later this year to catch up with me and the family.”

Penn State- “I was just on the phone with coach Franklin the other day at the draft,” he said. “I love talking to him. I want to get out there.”

RIVALS' REACTION...