COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lamont Gaillard isn’t sure exactly what stage of the game it was—just that it was in the third quarter. He looked up and noticed members of South Carolina’s defensive line standing up straight, hands on their hips.

He does know that’s when he started to smile.

“When we see that, we know it’s time to attack,” said Gaillard, who, along with the rest of the offense, answered the week-long challenge put forth to them by head coach Kirby Smart. The group manhandled the defensive front of South Caroline, en route to Saturday’s impressive 41-17 win.

After last week’s season-opening victory over Austin Peay, Smart noted that was he wasn’t pleased with the conditioning of his offensive front. Though the group played hard, he wasn’t pleased with the lack of second-level blocking against the FCS Governors.

“Our coaches preach to us all the time that we’ve got to get to the second level with these guys guy to give our backs some room to run,” Gaillard said. “If we can do that we know our backs will get to the secondary and make a lot of things happen.” That’s basically how it transpired against the Gamecocks.

Georgia methodically wore down South Carolina’s defense in the second half, rushing 52 times for 271 yards overall, 167 of that coming in the second half.

“You’ve got to be able to take the crowd out of the game, and you do that by being physical,” Smart said. “You do that and the stands will be empty in the first quarter.”

That’s exactly what happened, much to the chagrin of South Carolina head coach Will Mushcamp. “We got whooped on the line of scrimmage,” Muschamp said. “At the end of the day, we discussed that the line of scrimmage would be a key part of the game. We did not perform well.”

Georgia, on the other hand, did very little wrong.

Even when left tackle Andrew Thomas went out with a sprained ankle, freshman Cade Mays entered the fray and appeared to make a seamless transition. The Bulldog train kept on rolling.

“Cade came in and did a great job,” wide receiver Mecole Hardman said. “Everything we do starts with those guys up front. We love to see them do their thing.”

Quarterback Jake Fromm could not have agreed more.

“Those guys up front, they just started moving people,” Fromm said. “Our guys were bigger; our guys were stronger than their guys. They were out there having fun. We pride ourselves on being a fourth-quarter team. Late in the game we want to be able to move and mash people, and it’s fun for everybody on the sideline when they start doing that.”

The Bulldogs traveled 10 offensive linemen to Columbia, and all 10 were able to play.

That includes freshman Jamaree Salyer, who saw reps at right guard, and Trey Hill, who got in at center. Justin Shaffer and Kendall Baker also received valued playing time.

“This just shows the recruiting that’s been going on around here,” Gaillard said. “I thought Cade came in and played great for us. I’m proud of him, and of everyone else who came in and helped us win this game.”

Muschamp was very impressed with what he saw. “They’re very good on the line of scrimmage. They’re massive on the offensive line,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to play better up front, play blocks better up front, disengage up front, make tackles in space.”

As for Georgia? Gaillard put it this way.

“We knew in this game, we had to send a message,” he said.

Message sent.