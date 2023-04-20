Bullpen comes through as Georgia tops No. 5 Arkansas
With the go-ahead runs on base, Georgia reliever Dalton Rhadans wasn’t messing around when he came on with one out in the ninth and the Bulldogs nursing a one-run lead over No. 5 Arkansas.
After a couple of ninth-inning meltdowns earlier this year, he was determined not to let it happen again.
Success. Rhadans got Caleb Cali to fly out on the first pitch to center before enticing Brady Slavens to pop out to short, preserving the Bulldogs’ 6-5 win over the Razorbacks Thursday night at Foley Field.
“The pitchers, we all share the same mindset and values … just be aggressive,” said Rhadans, who picked up his second save. “This was big.”
Rhadans came in after Leighton Finley gave up a run with one out in the ninth. Finley had struck out the side in the eighth after the Razorbacks (30-8, 11-5) had the bases loaded and nobody out.
After hitting his first batter, Finely struck out the next three to keep Georgia ahead 6-4.
“I think Leighton expended too much energy in the eighth getting out of that inning strikeout the side with the bases loaded and game on the line, but we don’t win that game without him,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He gave it everything he had, then Dalton Rhadans comes in and gets two quick outs to end it. There wasn’t a lot of drama; he just came in and threw strikes which is what you need to do.”
Georgia (21-17, 5-11) trailed 2-0 after a two-run first inning by the Razorbacks against Kolten Smith before the Bulldogs scored five in the third to go up 5-2.
Parks Harber’s RBI single gave Georgia its first run before a passed ball brought home Charlie Condon for run No. 2.
Two batters later, Murillo walked to bring up Fernando Gonzalez who jumped on the first pitch he saw from Razorback ace Hunter Hollan for a three-run homer and 5-2 lead for the Bulldogs. The home run was Gonzalez’s third.
“It was great to get a couple of runs for the team. I’ve been struggling, but my job as a catcher is to make sure I’m there defensively,” Gonzalez said. “If I can help with the bat, I’ll do it.”
Give Smith (2-1) – who started in place of Jaden Woods (arm fatigue) - credit for figuring out Razorback hitters to give his offense a chance.
After allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in the first, Smith allowed just one hit and one walk over the next three innings before Luke Wagner took over to start the fourth. Smith was only slated to pitch three or four innings. The four innings represented a season-high for the freshman.
Wagner, who came in with a 7.79 ERA, gave up a leadoff double in the sixth that eventually scored to cut the lead to 6-3 but when faced with the exact same scenario in the seventh he kept the Razorbacks off the board.
Ninth-place hitter Hudson Polk led off with a double but Wagner came back to get leadoff hitter Tavian Josenberger (strikeout), No. 2 hitter Peyton Stovall (fly to left) and Jace Bohrofen (strikeout) to keep the Bulldogs’ lead at three.
Collin Caldwell was next to start the eighth but only lasted three batters. After walking leadoff batter Kendall Diggs on four pitches, Caldwell hit Ben McLaughlin with his fifth prior to giving up an RBI single to Cali. That was enough for Stricklin, who brought in Finley to limit the damage.
He did.
After hitting Kendall Diggs to load the bases, Finley struck out Brady Slavens, Hudson Polk, and John Bolton in order to keep the score 6-4.
“We’re playing better baseball. At Florida, we played better but didn’t win the series and that’s not good enough. That’s what we told our team, there are no moral victories,” Stricklin said. “Just because you play well, that doesn’t mean you’re going to win, you have to finish games. We finished it tonight. It got a little hairy, but we found a way to finish it and that’s what good teams do.”
NOTE: Condon’s single in the third inning extended his on-base streak to 37 games. The only game he did not reach base was the season-opener against Jacksonville State. … Georgia and Arkansas resume their series at 6 p.m. Friday. Junior lefty Charlie Goldstein (1-1, 5.67) starts for the Bulldogs. The Razorbacks have yet to name a starter.