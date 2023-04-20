With the go-ahead runs on base, Georgia reliever Dalton Rhadans wasn’t messing around when he came on with one out in the ninth and the Bulldogs nursing a one-run lead over No. 5 Arkansas.

After a couple of ninth-inning meltdowns earlier this year, he was determined not to let it happen again.

Success. Rhadans got Caleb Cali to fly out on the first pitch to center before enticing Brady Slavens to pop out to short, preserving the Bulldogs’ 6-5 win over the Razorbacks Thursday night at Foley Field.

“The pitchers, we all share the same mindset and values … just be aggressive,” said Rhadans, who picked up his second save. “This was big.”

Rhadans came in after Leighton Finley gave up a run with one out in the ninth. Finley had struck out the side in the eighth after the Razorbacks (30-8, 11-5) had the bases loaded and nobody out.

After hitting his first batter, Finely struck out the next three to keep Georgia ahead 6-4.

“I think Leighton expended too much energy in the eighth getting out of that inning strikeout the side with the bases loaded and game on the line, but we don’t win that game without him,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He gave it everything he had, then Dalton Rhadans comes in and gets two quick outs to end it. There wasn’t a lot of drama; he just came in and threw strikes which is what you need to do.”

Georgia (21-17, 5-11) trailed 2-0 after a two-run first inning by the Razorbacks against Kolten Smith before the Bulldogs scored five in the third to go up 5-2.