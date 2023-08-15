As Georgia enters its third week of preseason practice, the competition for the starting job at left tackle continues.

Redshirt sophomore Earnest Greene III continues to receive the most reps with the ones, but junior Austin Blaske continues to impress when he’s been on the field.

“Blaske has been battling some sickness,” Kirby Smart said after Saturday’s scrimmage. "He was sick and there was one or two days in there that he didn’t get to practice, but when he’s been there, he’s done really well and been really competitive.”

Temperatures, which have soared over the past week, apparently haven’t done him and others on the team any favors.

“I think the heat’s been really tough on him,” Smart said. “But he’s a fighter, man. He’s one of the toughest kids I’ve been around.”

Blaske, who also backs up at center and at right tackle, may be the most versatile offensive lineman on the team, but the Bulldogs need more depth at tackle than that.

That’s what Smart said he and offensive line coach Stacy Searels continue to work different players at both positions because they never know when injuries could strike.

Smart confirmed that junior Amarius Mims can flip over to play some left tackle, but other players are getting looks, too.

“(Xavier) Truss has been kicked out there and played tackle. Dylan Fairchild has played at tackle. Micah (Morris) has played at tackle,” Smart said. “Monroe Freeling is a young kid that’s gotten better every day. Chad (Lindberg) stays out there and plays. We have kind of a working committee because the last thing that you want is to not have a tackle ready to play in a game. For us, we’re always trying to develop that tackle position, knowing that we’ve got a lot of guards that can come in there and play.”