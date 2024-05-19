For baseball coaches in the Southeastern Conference, this week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover can be a bit of a double-edged sword.

Naturally, it’s a tournament all the teams would love to win.

However, with the NCAA Tournament getting underway the following week, the biggest concern for coaches like Georgia’s Wes Johnson is making sure their starting rotations remain properly rested and aligned.

In other words, when the SEC Tournament gets underway Tuesday morning, don’t expect Georgia, or many of the schools taking part, to move up their main starters to try and secure a few extra wins.

“Whoever plays Tuesday is going to be behind the eight-ball on the mound. If you win Tuesday, you’re going to be behind the eight-ball on Wednesday. Your pitching, obviously, won’t reset until Thursday,” Johnson said. “If you’re in a position where you don’t have to win those games, you’ve got to be careful with how you reset your pitching based on what you’ve got the next week.”

For Georgia, its SEC Tournament journey begins bright and early at 10:30 a.m. ET (9:30 a.m. CT; SEC Network) against Johnson’s former team, LSU (36-20).

The defending national champion Tigers were one of the league’s bigger disappointments to start the season, but are coming off of a three-game sweep of Ole Miss.

With 13 conference wins, LSU is believed to have done enough to earn a regional bid of its own, but no doubt would like a first-round win over the Bulldogs (39-14) to erase any lingering doubts the selection committee may have.

Georgia, meanwhile, has no such concerns.

The Bulldogs – who maintain a No. 6 RPI despite their series loss to Florida – know they’ll be one of the programs in the 64-team field. Georgia is also expected to serve as one of the 16 regional hosts.

“We're going to be in a regional somewhere, so you want to make sure you’re putting yourself in the best position whenever or wherever that is,” Johnson said.

The Bulldogs will practice at Foley Field on Monday before making the drive to Hoover for a quick walk-through at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium later in the afternoon.

The winner of Georgia-LSU will face Kentucky on Wednesday morning. Tuesday’s games are all single-elimination affairs with Wednesday’s contests the start of double-elimination play.

Johnson was unsure who the Bulldogs might start on the mound against the Tigers, but a likely option appears to be sophomore left-hander Jaris Evans (3-1, 5.00) who has made five starts this year.

If Georgia does get past the Tigers and advance to play Kentucky, the Bulldogs will have to pitch a lot better than they did Saturday against Florida.

For the second time this year, Georgia pitching allowed an SEC opponent to score 19 runs (Texas A&M was the other), with the bullpen allowing 15 of those.

“They’ve got to come in and attack the strike zone,” Johnson said. “It’s all about belief and confidence, trusting your stuff and trusting you can come in and get the job done.”

Being part of the SEC does have its advantages.

Johnson said it might not seem that way when teams beat up on each other the manner in which they do in conference play. But seeing that level of competition week in and week out should be a benefit once NCAA play begins.

“There’s a handful of guys out there with some stuff better than what we’ve seen, but come on, Jac Caglianone in the batter’s box … you going to see a better left-handed bat than that cat? That guy’s a monster. I can go through other hitters, right?” Johnson said. “You look at A&M and what they have with that offense. We were able to hold them down at times, (Jace) LaViolette, (Braden) Montgomery, we’ve seen the best offenses in the country.”

It's also why he and other coaches with NCAA bids locked up will be careful with their pitching.

“It should give you a ton of confidence to be able to take that and compete, and that’s why in the SEC Tournament, you have to be careful,” Johnson said. “If you don’t have to win it or win games to get in, you can catch yourself stretching guys too far, and once you back in, you’re so tired and beat up the next week, you feel that effect.”