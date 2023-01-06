Washington was seen walking to the team bus after getting off the plane. Sources tell UGASports that he is expected to play, although how much remains unclear.

Smart’s comments on Darnell were identical to what he’s said in previous interviews since the Peach Bowl.

“He’s (McClendon) has been working. He felt a lot better when what he’s been able to do from previous weeks,” Smart said. “As far as Darnell we’re hopeful to have him ready.”

McClendon missed the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with a knee injury, while Washington suffered what was described as an ankle/foot injury in the first half and was forced from the game.

LOS ANGELES – The health of right tackle Warren McClendon and tight end Darnell Washington was one of the handfuls of topics of discussion for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after deplaning with the rest of the team at Los Angeles International Airport.

Smart and the Bulldogs arrived on time at 3:30 local time.

“You blinked your eyes, and the flight was over. It wasn’t as long as I thought,” Smart said. “We’ll get a little bit of work done today and get ready to go to practice (Saturday).”

Following a media session Saturday morning when all players and coaches will be available, the Bulldogs will get their first look at SoFi Stadium.

The team will hold a walk-through on Sunday.

“We still have a couple of days to get prepared,” Smart said. “We’ll keep our same process of preparing for a game like we’ve done 14 times; It’s not different times of what we do, it’s where we’re doing it.”

Smart was asked what it felt like to be in the position to become the first team to win back-to-back national championships since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011 and 2012.

“It’s about the players. The players put us in this position; it’s not about me. The guys have put in a lot of hard work, and they’ve taken that hard work head-on,” Smart said. “One of the hardest things to do in sports is finish and we’ve got an opportunity to finish the regular season on a winning note Monday night. I’ve got tremendous respect for TCU. It’s an honor to be on this stage.”

Smart said he feels his team is ready.

“We have gotten better, we’ve played a lot of very good opponents, especially now at the end of the year. We’ve come a long way. The young players have shown the most progress, a few of our younger players are starting to play better here in Year 1,” Smart said. “We’ve also had to manage players’ fatigue, a little but I’m pleased with where they are although the biggest test will be Monday.”