Another day, another grand slam.

This time, it was senior Fernando Gonzalez adding to Georgia’s current binge, highlighting a seven-run second that carried the Bulldogs past Northern Colorado on Sunday, 11-1 to sweep the four-game series. The game was called with nobody out in the seventh due to the 10-run rule after the Bulldogs scored on a bases-loaded walk to Dylan Goldstein.

“It’s fun to watch when you’ve got all the guys locked in at the plate,” said Gonzalez. “We’ve got guys coming through in big spots. It’s fun to watch.”

Head coach Wes Johnson won’t argue about that.

“It’s a complement to our hitters and what Coach (Will) Coggin does with them every day,” Johnson said. “We talk a lot about slowing the game down. We talk a lot about when guys are in scoring position like that, the pressure’s not on us. We have to stay inside our approach, not chase, and understand that he (the pitcher) has to come to us. When he does, we have to be ready to get off our A swing. I think that’s what we’ve been able to do to, keep the game slow. When they throw the ball in the strike zone we’ve been able to hit it hard.”

It’s been quite the run for Georgia, which at 16-1, set a new modern-day record for the best start in program history.

The grand slam by Gonzalez was Georgia’s sixth in the Bulldogs’ last six games, which reached a streak of four consecutive contests before it was snapped in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Georgia’s slam fest started last Tuesday when Slate Alford hit one in a 7-2 win against the Eagles.

He was followed on Wednesday by Kolby Branch against Stetson, and Goldstein Friday against Northern Colorado, followed by Corey Collins and Alford again, in Saturday’s Game 1 victory.

After failing to hit a slam in Saturday’s Game 2, Gonzalez’s bomb in the second gave the Bulldogs six in their last six games.

Charlie Condon doesn’t count a grand slam among his 37 career home runs, but he continues to be one of the hottest players in college baseball.

The redshirt sophomore added three more hits to boost his average to .376. One, a two-run double in the second, registered at 115.7 mph.

Goldstein added a home run in the sixth for Georgia before the Bulldogs finished off the game with two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

“It’s been crazy. People always say that baseball is contagious, and I think that’s been the biggest thing. When you get hot, you know you can do it, you get up and believe,” said catcher Henry Hunter, who scored a pair of runs. “Coach Johnson preaches that all the time.”