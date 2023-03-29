Since the start of SEC play two weeks against South Carolina, Georgia’s baseball season has started heading in a direction full of wrong turns.

Wednesday night’s 12-2 loss to Georgia Southern did not help matters. The loss was the Bulldogs’ sixth in their last eight games.

“We didn’t play well, we didn’t do anything well tonight,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “It was disappointing. We had a great crowd and we had a chance to sweep a series against an in-state rival. We didn’t play well, and they certainly played well. You’ve just got to turn the page. The tough thing is, now we’ve got to play Vanderbilt on the road, another team and a team that’s playing as well as anybody in the country.”

After scoring a combined 26 runs in their first two meetings against the Eagles and 24 Saturday at Auburn, the Bulldogs (15-10) managed just six hits in scratching out a pair of runs.

It was another rough night for Bulldog pitching.

Head coach Scott Stricklin went the “Johnny Wholestaff” route, throwing 11 pitchers against the Eagles (13-12). There were few positives to look back on.

Georgia Southern combined for 16 hits against the group, ultimately blowing the game open with five runs in the sixth, four scoring on a grand slam by Luke Hatcher, who drove in five runs.

The 10 pitchers also combined for 10 walks.

“It can be contagious,” Stricklin said. “Certainly, with a team like Georgia Southern, you can’t give them free bases because they play small ball, they put pressure on you. You can’t give teams like that free opportunities.”

Unfortunately, Georgia’s season does not get easier.

The Bulldogs travel to No. 6 Vanderbilt for three games starting Friday, with a series against a resurgent Kentucky program, Florida and Arkansas after that.

“It’s disappointing,” junior Corey Collins said of the team’s current slide. “You’ve just got to take it back to the basics. (Pitchers) have to attack the zone and (hitters) attack the right pitchers. It’s all about getting the confidence going. That’s the crazy thing about baseball. You can lose like we did tonight, then turn around and win 26-7. We’ve just got to turn it around and get ready for a good road series.”

After tying an NCAA record with 16 runs in the eighth inning Sunday at Auburn, Georgia’s bats went cold against the Eagles, who scored two runs in the first and second to grab a 4-1 lead.

From the third to the fifth, nine straight Bulldogs were retired before the Bulldogs strung together back-to-back singles by Connor Tate and Charlie Condon, the latter extending his hitting streak to 24 games.

Unfortunately, that was pretty much all the positive news for the Bulldogs.

Games have been as frustrating as they’ve been ugly.

Although Wednesday’s loss was the third in the past week the Bulldogs dropped by 10 or more runs, two of Georgia's three other losses came after the Bulldogs led going into the ninth. In Friday’s Game 2 at Auburn, Georgia held a 3-1 advantage before the Tigers struck for four to win, 6-3.

“It can weigh on you. These guys care a lot. They really do care, and when it doesn’t go your way it can pile on you,” Stricklin said. “You’ve just got to keep pushing them and pushing them, challenge them, challenge that pride inside of them and fight in them. They all have it. It just needs to come out.”

NOTE: After the game Stricklin said reliever Kyle Greenler was taken out of the game in the ninth due to what was described as a forearm strain. He will undergo further examination and not pitch this weekend.