Mid-week games have from time to time been tricky to navigate for the Georgia baseball team. Wednesday’s game against USC-Upstate was not one of those times.

The Bulldogs exploded for eight runs in the fifth and rolled to a 9-2 win over the Spartans in front of 2,234 fans at Foley Field.

With the win, Georgia improves to 28-21 ahead of this weekend’s SEC series at Missouri.

Having a non-eventful game against the Spartans suited second baseman Mason LaPlante just fine.

“Across college baseball, there’s some cliché with mid-week games being trap games,” LaPlante said. “That’s been evident all throughout the country. Not to make excuses, but you can’t replicate the same environment that you can in an SEC weekend. But at the end of the day, it’s still baseball.”

To LaPlante’s point, it took the Bulldogs a bit to get started.

Georgia and Spartans found themselves in a 1-1 game after Georgia failed to score after loading the bases with nobody out in the second inning.

Zach Devito – who replaced starter Blake Gillespie to start the third – set USC-Upstate down in order in the fourth and gave up a single run in the fifth before the Bulldog bats woke up.

In a big way.

Georgia sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth, scoring eight times to go in front 9-2. Six different players drove in runs for Georgia in the inning.

“I thought we were a little flat early, so that was a credit to our pitchers to keep us in the game,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Bottom line, we’ve got to execute a little better early.”

Georgia out-hit the Spartans (32-17) 10-8, led by LaPlante with three hits, followed by Charlie Condon, Connor Tate, and Sebastian Murillo with two each.

Five pitchers worked Wednesday’s game for the Bulldogs, including Gillespie who allowed one run in his two innings. He was followed by Devito (two innings, one unearned run), Dalton Rhadans (two scoreless innings), Will Pearson (two scoreless innings), and Nolan Crisp (a scoreless ninth).

“Blake gave us a good start, Zach DeVito was really good, but I thought Rhadans (3-1) was the key. He came in first and third with nobody out and got a sac fly. A sac fly to me was the rally killer,” Stricklin said. (USC-Upstate) is really good, I think they’re 17-4 in their league, it’s a really good team and they’re challenging Campbell for that league title, so this was a really good mid-week game for us.”

With his third-inning single, Condon extended his streak of reaching base to 47 of 49 games this year. … Georgia returns to action with another key SEC series, this one at Missouri, before closing out conference play next week at home against LSU.