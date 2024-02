Two Georgia Bulldogs enjoyed standout games during Saturday’s Senior Bowl Saturday afternoon.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint scored the game’s only touchdown for the American Team, with former Bulldog Tykee Smith earning American Team MVP honors after breaking up three passes.

The National Team beat the American Team, 16-7.

“My goal is to show them that I can play a lot of positions,” Smith told UGASports earlier this week. “I want to show that what I did at Georgia can translate into playing that high safety, that I can play there full-time.”

Former Bulldogs William Mote, Ladd McConkey, and Javon Bullard also played in the game.

Running back Daijon Edwards took part in workouts during the week at Hancock Stadium on the campus of South Alabama but did not play.