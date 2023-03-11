A disappointing finish in Game 2 put a damper on what was otherwise a record-setting afternoon of baseball, when Georgia split a doubleheader Saturday with Charleston Southern, winning Game 1, 15-0, before dropping the nightcap 5-4.

“We talked to them about after Game 1, hey, you’ve got to turn the page,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “You never want to lose a game; we win the series, but you’ve got to finish, and that’s the disappointing part.”

Connor Tate was the story of Georgia’s victory in the opener.

The veteran Bulldog tied a school record by homering three times in Game 1 of Georgia’s 15-0 victory over the Buccaneers (6-10), called after CSU batted in the top of the seventh due to the 10-run rule.

“I’m just seeing the ball and I got some balls up,” said Tate. “Two of them were with two strikes; I’ve been working on my two-strike approach, so that was good.”

Tate’s homers, all solo shots, came in the first, second, and third innings, tying him with three other Bulldogs for most home runs in a game. Keegan McGovern was the last to accomplish the feat in 2008 against Charlotte.

The home runs were also the 31st, 32nd, and 33rd of Tate’s career, moving him into a three-way tie on Georgia’s all-time list with Andy Osbolt and Jeff Pyburn.

He almost made history.

In the fourth, Tate just got on top of a ball before lining out deep to left. In the sixth, he drove another pitch that was caught midway on the warning track in right field.

“It was in the back of my mind for sure,” Tate said. “But I was just trying to focus on my swing and get the ball up.”

Tate’s huge day was not the only big story in Game 1.

Game 1 came within two out of a seven-inning no-hitter, only to end when reliever Luke Wagner surrendered a seventh-inning clean single to left by Michael Gibson.

Starter Liam Sullivan (3-0) did not allow a hit in five innings, walking just one with six strikeouts, while Zach DeVito followed with a 1-2-3 sixth.

Offensively, Georgia (12-4) pounded out 16 hits, scoring 10-plus runs for the 10th time. Charlie Condon added three hits, while right fielder Garrett Spikes drove in the fourth. Fernando Gonzalez, Will David, and Josh Stinson also brought home a pair.

Runs did not come so easily in Game 2 after CSU jumped on Bulldog starter Nolan Crisp for four runs over the first innings.

A two-run homer by Condon tied the game at 2 in the first, but, after falling behind 4-2, the Bulldogs could only manage singles runs in the fifth on Stinson’s first career home run and an RBI triple by Mason LaPlante in the seventh.

LaPlante was at third with just one out after cutting the lead to one, but that’s where he remained as lefty Kaleb Hill struck out Condon looking before getting Parks Harber to hit into a force play for the third out.

“They got off to a good start and took an early lead, but yeah, you get the tying run at third base with one out and your No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 guys up, especially with ours, you feel pretty good about it,” Stricklin said. “But he pitched around Connor, made a good pitch to Charlie, got the strikeout, and then got out Parks.”

Freshman Matthew Hoskins at least made sure the Bulldogs would have a shot. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed just one hit in three innings with no walks and five strikeouts, tying his season high.

Georgia also got a scoreless eighth from Chandler Marsh before Dalton Rhadans set the Buccaneers down in order in the ninth, giving the offense one more crack to win the game.

A two-out single by LaPlante brought up Tate with two out, but he flew out to right field, ending the game.

Game 1

Game 2