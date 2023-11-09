Georgia's tight end position has been in the spotlight in recent weeks.

All-world tight end Brock Bowers has been out the last two games after going down with a high ankle sprain against Vanderbilt. That has created more opportunities for sophomore Oscar Delp and freshman Lawson Luckie.

When he visited Athens for the Missouri game, Ethan Barbour got an up-close look at his position group. The 2025 tight end commit liked what he saw.