Bulldogs set to open SEC play
No. 16 South Carolina at Georgia
WHERE: Foley Field
WHEN: Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
RECORDS: South Carolina 17-1, 0-0; Georgia 13-4, 0-0
STARTING PITCHERS: Friday – LH Jaden Woods (3-0, 2.60) vs RH Will Sanders (2-1, 3.86); Saturday – LH Liam Sullivan (3-0, 0.44) vs RH Noah Hall (3-0, 2.59); Sunday – TBA vs RH Jack Maloney (2-0, 3.00)
TV/RADIO: SEC Network+ (Friday and Saturday); SEC Network (Sunday); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler, David Johnston)
The Game
There’s always a different vibe when SEC play begins.
Georgia juniors Parks Harber and Corey Collins both say they can tell the difference, and they’ve already offered some tips to younger teammates about to experience it for the first time.
Georgia (12-4) hosts No. 16 South Carolina (16-1) for three games starting Friday night at 6, weather permitting.
“We’re excited. If we just continue playing the type of ball that we are, we’ll be fine,” Collin said. “I don’t think speeding things up or making a big deal is the right thing to do, but we’re excited.”
Harber agreed.
“You’ve got to take everything on a pitch-by-pitch basis,” he said. “This year we’ll face a lot of guys with really, really good stuff, guys with good arms. The key is, don’t let what happened during a previous at-bat affect you.”
For both teams, the real season begins now.
Once again, the SEC sits primed for another huge year as the premiere conference in the country for college baseball.
“As soon as the Wofford game (Tuesday) was over the other day, we started talking about it. This is why you come to Georgia, to play series against Georgia Tech, to play SEC games,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “It’s definitely a different feel, and when you start doing the scouting report, it’s a different feel. The talent level certainly goes up.”
That’s certainly the case here.
South Carolina leads the country in home runs with 48, with Georgia not too far behind with 41.
Connor Tate (.509), and Charlie Condon (.531, tops in the SEC) have seven and eight home runs, respectively, with Condon also leading the league in RBIs with 34.
“I knew we had a really good offense. I knew Connor and Charlie would do very well, but we’ve got others who can step up and help them,” Harber said. “They’ve really carried us for the first four weeks, but it’s time for others, including myself, to step up and maybe take some pressure off them.”
But against a Gamecocks staff that enters play with the third-best ERA in the SEC (2.55), that might not be so easy.
Friday starter Will Sanders is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA, with Saturday starter Noah Hall 3-0 and a 2.59 ERA.
Georgia will counter with Jaden Woods (3-0, 2.60) and Liam Sullivan (3-0, 0.44) in the first two games. Sunday’s starter is TBA.
“South Carolina is really good. They’ve got one of the best pitching staffs in the country,” Stricklin said. “They’ve got 48 home runs, we’ve got 41. They’re hitting a lot of home runs, and they’re pitching at a high level.”
Sunday starter TBA
Although his Friday and Saturday starters, Woods and Sullivan, will remain the same, Stricklin said his Sunday starter is officially TBA.
A decision will be made Sunday morning.
Veteran Nolan Crisp (1-2, 7.15) has started for the Bulldogs on Sunday this year but has struggled over his last three starters.
“It still could be Nolan. Smith is a candidate for sure, but we’ll name it when we get to Sunday,” Stricklin said. “Basically, it’s all hands on deck early on to see what we can do, then see where we are on Sunday.”
If Crisp does not pitch, freshman Kolten Smith (1-0, 5.19) is a possibility.
“The thing about Nolan, he’s excelled at the middle relief role, coming in with guys on base in tough situations,” Stricklin said. “Kolten Smith hasn’t really done that. In his lifetime, he’s been more of a starter. Those are some factors, but we’ll do everything we can to win on Friday and Saturday, then figure out Sunday.”
News and Notes
… Georgia posted the highest batting average among SEC teams last week at .360, going 4-1 against Georgia Southern and Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs were 64-for-178 with 10 doubles, two triples, and 14 home runs. In a 10-8 victory over Wofford Tuesday, the Bulldogs smacked 16 hits, including four home runs, to snap the Terriers' national-best 14-game winning streak.
… For the year, the Bulldogs are batting .337 with 41 home runs. South Carolina boasts plenty of power, with 48 home runs and a .308 batting average.
… Georgia redshirt-freshman OF/1B Charlie Condon (.531-8-34) ranks among the national leaders in batting and RBI, while graduate OF Connor Tate (.507-7-24) is not far behind. Condon has hit safely in 16 games, while Tate has a 22-game hitting streak dating to last year. Tate was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week along with SEC Co-Player of the Week on Monday, while Condon received SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors.
... Graduate infielder Mason LaPlante (.365-3-9) enjoyed his best run as a Bulldog last week. He batted .500 (9-for-18) with 10 runs scored, two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI in five games. Most recently versus Wofford, he went 2-for-4 with two RBI and an inside-the-park home run.
… The Bulldogs have hit at least one home run in 15 of 17 games this year. Thirteen different Bulldogs have hit a home run this season. The Bulldogs are 1-1 when they don’t hit a home run (Beat No. 16 Ga. Tech 7-2 in Athens; Lost to No. 16 Tech 4-1 at Coolray Field). The most home runs by Georgia in a home game has been five in a 11-6 win over Presbyterian while the most on the road is six in a 16-6 win over #16 Tech in Atlanta.
Harber, Collins good to go
Both Parks Harber and Corey Collins said they are fine after recently suffering a pair of minor injuries.
Collins missed last weekend’s series against Charleston Southern before returning as the designated hitter against Wofford.
Harber, meanwhile, who has not missed any time, said the hand issues he’s been dealing with are not of any concern.
“I’m fine,” he said. “There was just a little swelling, but nothing structural or anything like that.”