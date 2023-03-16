STARTING PITCHERS: Friday – LH Jaden Woods (3-0, 2.60) vs RH Will Sanders (2-1, 3.86); Saturday – LH Liam Sullivan (3-0, 0.44) vs RH Noah Hall (3-0, 2.59); Sunday – TBA vs RH Jack Maloney (2-0, 3.00)

There’s always a different vibe when SEC play begins.

Georgia juniors Parks Harber and Corey Collins both say they can tell the difference, and they’ve already offered some tips to younger teammates about to experience it for the first time.

Georgia (12-4) hosts No. 16 South Carolina (16-1) for three games starting Friday night at 6, weather permitting.

“We’re excited. If we just continue playing the type of ball that we are, we’ll be fine,” Collin said. “I don’t think speeding things up or making a big deal is the right thing to do, but we’re excited.”

Harber agreed.

“You’ve got to take everything on a pitch-by-pitch basis,” he said. “This year we’ll face a lot of guys with really, really good stuff, guys with good arms. The key is, don’t let what happened during a previous at-bat affect you.”

For both teams, the real season begins now.

Once again, the SEC sits primed for another huge year as the premiere conference in the country for college baseball.

“As soon as the Wofford game (Tuesday) was over the other day, we started talking about it. This is why you come to Georgia, to play series against Georgia Tech, to play SEC games,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “It’s definitely a different feel, and when you start doing the scouting report, it’s a different feel. The talent level certainly goes up.”

That’s certainly the case here.

South Carolina leads the country in home runs with 48, with Georgia not too far behind with 41.

Connor Tate (.509), and Charlie Condon (.531, tops in the SEC) have seven and eight home runs, respectively, with Condon also leading the league in RBIs with 34.

“I knew we had a really good offense. I knew Connor and Charlie would do very well, but we’ve got others who can step up and help them,” Harber said. “They’ve really carried us for the first four weeks, but it’s time for others, including myself, to step up and maybe take some pressure off them.”

But against a Gamecocks staff that enters play with the third-best ERA in the SEC (2.55), that might not be so easy.

Friday starter Will Sanders is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA, with Saturday starter Noah Hall 3-0 and a 2.59 ERA.

Georgia will counter with Jaden Woods (3-0, 2.60) and Liam Sullivan (3-0, 0.44) in the first two games. Sunday’s starter is TBA.

“South Carolina is really good. They’ve got one of the best pitching staffs in the country,” Stricklin said. “They’ve got 48 home runs, we’ve got 41. They’re hitting a lot of home runs, and they’re pitching at a high level.”

Pregame Notes