Georgia basketball coach Mike White was asked after Saturday’s loss to South Carolina what needed to be done for his Bulldogs to break what is now a season-long three-game losing skid.

“Whew,” White responded, before tackling the question head-on.

“We’re going to focus on everything. We’re going to focus on being the best we can be. We’ll meet on Monday at length. Three in a row is something these guys haven’t been through this season,” White said. “It will be heavy film and talking on Monday; we’ll try to talk some things out. There’s going to be some long staff meetings and figure out what gives us the best chance moving forward.”

White said there’s a litany of areas he plans to cover.

“Is it action, is it different tempo, is it different defensive schemes, is it get guys shots, is it more player development?” White said. “I’m hoping we can shoot it better and score more efficiently overall, but certainly in the second half.”

White and the Bulldogs will need to find some answers quickly if they want to make a postseason run.

At 14-8 overall, 4-5 in the SEC, Georgia’s NCAA hopes took a major hit this week.

“You can win games in a lot of different ways. As inefficient as we were at times, you make four or five of those threes the second half you win the game, and feel like hey, it’s a great win but we need to get better defensively,” he said. “If you defend at a high level, we could have shot it the way we did and got away with it.”

Unfortunately, that’s not currently happening.

Against South Carolina, the Gamecocks scored 40 of their 72 points inside the paint, either on dunks or wide-open layups.

Meanwhile, as they also did in home losses to Tennessee and Alabama, some sluggish offensive play led to significant scoring droughts that cost Georgia opportunities to win each game.

“We’ve seen this team come out the second half a little bit lethargic at times, definitely the last couple of home losses,” White said. “We actually made wholesale changes to what we did at halftime today in terms of film, in terms of times we give our guys to meet on their own, the time we give our guys to go to their lockers, the time we give our guys to recharge, just some different things today. We’ll keep re-evaluating those because we haven’t been quite as sharp the second half lately.”

One area that White knows must change is finding his best players with more shots to score.

That did not happen against the Gamecocks.

RJ Melendez came in averaging over 11 points in SEC play but was only able to take five shots against the Gamecocks in over 29 minutes.

Silas Demary Jr. only managed four attempts from the field.

Georgia also had no answer for South Carolina’s 1-3-1 zone.

After converting 9 of 18 three-point attempts in the first half en route to a 40-38 lead, the Bulldogs only made 1 of their 10 attempts in the second half.

“I thought we did a poor job cutting. They’re really good at defending one-on-one and we had a few possessions where we over-dribbled it a little bit along the baseline,” White said. “As opposed to these guys collapsing and allowing easy kicks, they stayed extended, like a few other teams in our league. We weren’t active enough as cutters to the rim. We’re searching to the corner or just cutting to the top of the key.”

As a result, Georgia scored just 22 points in the second half.

“We did the ‘Raise your hand and kind of walk to halfcourt and throw me the ball.’ We got nothing out of that,” White said. “We tried to play more continuity stuff today, we tried to keep the tempo up, we thought that would be to our advantage. That’s why we pressed, that’s why we tried to trap in the post. We were a little less call-heavy.”

Unfortunately, that plan did not work.

Finding one that does will be imperative before the Bulldogs hit the road for Starkville against Mississippi State.

“In learning from a couple of the other games here where we’ve struggled against good opponents late, Tennessee and Bama if I could have those back going into this game, we probably would have been a little more continuity heavy. We’d have played more downhill, and continued to play offensively like we did in the first half,” White said. “We tried that today, really sold out to it, and didn’t get a lot out of it. It’s trial and error, right? We’ve got to re-evaluate this weekend, and on Monday, figure out what our best chances are on the road.”