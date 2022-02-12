Bulldogs running out of answers
Following Georgia’s 12th straight loss to South Carolina, an 80-68 defeat that dropped the Bulldogs to 6-19, Braelen Bridges was asked to explain the challenge of staying engaged through the rest of what’s been a brutal campaign.
According to the Atlanta native, it’s going to be up to the players to look inward.
“At this point, I just think it’s self-motivation, of just not wanting to lose,” Bridges said. “It’s just a matter of wanting to be a winner and fighting to the end.”
However, as anyone who has watched the Bulldogs can attest, that’s been easier said than done.
Saturday was another example.
Georgia (6-19, 1-11) started quickly, taking a 17-6 lead before a 20-0 run midway through the first half put the Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7) in control.
Amazingly, the Bulldogs regrouped to take a one-point lead in the second half, only to fade down the stretch, resulting in the program’s 12th straight loss to South Carolina.
“I know we really, really enjoy playing with each other. We really, really like each other and we really, really like basketball,” Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. “Those are the things that really keep me going. No matter what happens, I’m going to always keep going and keep my head down. I’m going to try and keep motivating everybody to stay positive and keep working. We just need to try and get on a one-game winning streak, and that’s going to be no different going into this next game at LSU.”
Head coach Tom Crean did not take part in Georgia’s post-game radio interview but did address reporters after the game.
Saturday’s saw the Bulldogs play the game with only nine healthy players. As a result, five players were on the court for at least 26 minutes. Of the remaining players, Abdur-Rahim accounted for 12 of Georgia’s 14 points off the bench.
Bridges led Georgia with 16 points, but with Tyron McMillan missing his second game due to a lower-body injury, was forced to play a season-high 36:31 minutes.
“We have no size right now. With Josh Taylor being sick, with McMillan being out, those are guys who can spell Braelen a little bit,” Crean said. “Guys just had to play way too long. It wasn’t that they had to play too many minutes—they played too long of stretches. It was a physical game, and your confidence can leave you when you’re not making shots.”
To Crean’s point, the Bulldogs shot 50 percent in the first half to go to the locker room down by just four. However, in the second half, that ratio fell to just 33.3 percent, while South Carolina went 16 of 27 from the field (59.3 percent).
The Bulldogs simply ran out of gas. At least it appeared that way.
“Without looking at the film, I’d say probably,” Crean said. “I’m not trying to make that an excuse, but it’s a fact today that we had to play some guys too long without those blows. But I would also say the fact we were letting a lack of offense wear us down. We struggled with that at times. We still struggle with that.”
Georgia trailed at the half 42-38, but it could have been much worse.
After the Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-14 lead, the Gamecocks found their range.
Earlier this year in Columbia, South Carolina used a 24-0 run to roll past Georgia 83-66. Frank Martin’s squad almost equaled the feat in Stegeman.
This time, the Gamecocks used a 20-0 run to surge ahead 34-21 before a three-pointer by Oquendo mercifully ended the drought.
However, unlike that afternoon in Columbia, this time Georgia would respond.
The Bulldogs closed out the first half by outscoring South Carolina 17-8, to draw within four points.
Three straight three-pointers—two by Kario Oquendo (18 points) and one by Abdur-Rahim—keyed the surge.
In the second half, Georgia would climb back in front 45-44 early in the second half but quickly lost the advantage as the Gamecocks slowly pulled away.
Georgia returns to action Wednesday at LSU followed by a home game next Saturday against Ole Miss.