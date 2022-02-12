Bulldogs running out of answers

Following Georgia’s 12th straight loss to South Carolina, an 80-68 defeat that dropped the Bulldogs to 6-19, Braelen Bridges was asked to explain the challenge of staying engaged through the rest of what’s been a brutal campaign.

According to the Atlanta native, it’s going to be up to the players to look inward.

“At this point, I just think it’s self-motivation, of just not wanting to lose,” Bridges said. “It’s just a matter of wanting to be a winner and fighting to the end.”

However, as anyone who has watched the Bulldogs can attest, that’s been easier said than done.

Saturday was another example.

Georgia (6-19, 1-11) started quickly, taking a 17-6 lead before a 20-0 run midway through the first half put the Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7) in control.

Amazingly, the Bulldogs regrouped to take a one-point lead in the second half, only to fade down the stretch, resulting in the program’s 12th straight loss to South Carolina.

“I know we really, really enjoy playing with each other. We really, really like each other and we really, really like basketball,” Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. “Those are the things that really keep me going. No matter what happens, I’m going to always keep going and keep my head down. I’m going to try and keep motivating everybody to stay positive and keep working. We just need to try and get on a one-game winning streak, and that’s going to be no different going into this next game at LSU.”

Head coach Tom Crean did not take part in Georgia’s post-game radio interview but did address reporters after the game.

Saturday’s saw the Bulldogs play the game with only nine healthy players. As a result, five players were on the court for at least 26 minutes. Of the remaining players, Abdur-Rahim accounted for 12 of Georgia’s 14 points off the bench.