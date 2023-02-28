When the weather warms up at Foley Field, baseballs fly.

Tuesday’s game with Presbyterian was a good example as the two teams combined for nine home runs – all solo shots – with Georgia outscoring the Blue Hose, 11-6.

“Presbyterian does a really good job of not giving you anything,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “They have played eight games and only walked 13 hitters all year long. That is a good lesson for everybody. If you give up home runs, make sure they are solo shots. That is what happened. We did a good job of that."

The Bulldogs clobbered five of Tuesday’s long balls, which came early and often.

Connor Tate (No. 2), Charlie Condon (No. 2), and Corey Collins (No. 4) all went deep in the fourth, followed in the second by Cole Wagner and Mason LaPlante, who each went deep for the first time this year.

With LaPlante’s blast, Georgia’s nine primary position players have all gone deep for the Bulldogs (6-2).

"We limited the free passes for the most part today," Stricklin said. "The wind was gusting out, the ball was jumping, if you hit a fly ball, it was going out the first four or five innings. Our guys did a good job of being really aggressive the first couple of times through the order. Then our offense kind of shut down a little bit."

Condon’s home run was not his only damage.

The redshirt freshman enjoyed his first four-hit game, going 4 for 5 with three RBI, giving him 15 in Georgia’s eight games. He’s hitting .594.

Collins went 3 for 5 with two RBI, with LaPlante and Tate both going 2 for 4 to lead the Bulldogs’ 13-hit attack.

Freshman Matthew Hoskins started for the Bulldogs, and despite being on a pitch count coming off an illness that sidelined him the past two weeks, impressed.

The right-hander’s velocity was consistently in the mid-90s, topping out at 96 mph, striking out three of the eight batters he faced.

Hoskins allowed a solo home run in the first, one of two hits surrendered with one walk before coming in favor of Kyle Greenler with two out and two runners on in the second.

Greenler would escape the inning before giving up a solo home run in the third, with Chandler Marsh doing so in the fourth before recovering to retire three straight hitters with runners on first and second with nobody out.

Give credit to Luke Wagner (1-0) as well.

The junior left inherited a bases-loaded nobody-out jam in the sixth after Pace Mercer gave up a leadoff homer, but only allowed two unearned runs. Wagner might have escaped the inning unscathed if not for a throwing error by third baseman Parks Harber.

Wagner went two innings, allowing just one hit with a strikeout. Zach DeVito and Dalton Rhadans closed out the game with a scoreless eighth and ninth.

Georgia returns to action Friday with the first of three against Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs host the Yellow Jackets on Friday (6 p.m.), followed by a game Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta (2 p.m.) with Sunday’s contest at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville (3 p.m.).

