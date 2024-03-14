Bulldogs open SEC play
Georgia at Kentucky
WHERE: Kentucky Proud Park, Lexington
WHEN: Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 17-1, 0-0; Kentucky 14-3, 0-0
STARTING PITCHERS: Friday - Charlie Goldstein (3-0, 1.29); Saturday-Sunday - Leighton Finley (2-0, 2.45), or Jarvis Evans (2-0, 2.00), or Christian Mracna (2-0, 2.35)
TV/RADIO: SEC Network+ (Dick Gabriel and Doug Flynn); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler and David Johnston).
The Series
For as impressive as Georgia has been racing out to a program-best 17-1 record, it’s seemingly come with a qualifier.
What happens when the Bulldogs begin SEC play? That question’s about to be answered when Georgia opens conference play Friday night at Kentucky.
“People can say a lot of things, but we have Charlie Condon, we’ve got a lot of great bats. We’re going to go out and throw strikes,” Bulldog reliever Brian Zeldin said. “It doesn’t really matter what people say. We’re going to play our game and we’re going to win.”
Head coach Wes Johnson doesn’t feel Georgia’s non-conference schedule has been as easy as some have tried to make it out to be.
“We’re battle-tested,” Johnson said after Georgia’s 10-5 win over Iowa Tuesday night.
“This (Iowa) was a good team. You go back, I think Georgia Tech is a good ball club. I can keep going. Stetson is a good ball club ... Northern Kentucky. I feel like we’ve played some good ball clubs,” Johnson said. “We’re ready, we’ve come from behind, we’ve had a couple of walk-offs, we’ve been in some tight ball games. Everybody is like what do you think? You don’t know until you play the first couple, then you know.”
Don’t get Zeldin or Johnson wrong.
The 30-game SEC schedule is a meat-grinder. It was just two years ago an Ole Miss team that finished fifth in the SEC West won the College World Series in Omaha.
“I think the biggest thing is you have to make sure your team – and it’s something we’ve talked a lot about – you can’t panic in that league,” Johnson said. “The biggest thing is you just go play. Some teams will add pressure because of this league, and you can’t. You’ve just got to keep playing, stay calm, cool, and collected. You’ve got to attack the strike zone, can’t chase, and just play the game. You try to play without a ton of emotion but a lot of energy.”
Zeldin doesn’t believe he and his teammates will have a problem with that.
Despite 28 newcomers, for most of the transfers, this isn’t the first rodeo getting to experience playing SEC teams.
“It will be a little different. But I did start against Auburn in the regional, Texas A&M before I got hurt, so I’ve been there before,” Zeldin said. “There will be fans screaming, but the game’s not going to change. We’re still going to go throw strikes, hit the ball, and play defense.”
Like Georgia, Kentucky is off to an excellent start, despite dropping two of three to an excellent Kennesaw State team last weekend.
“They play in such a big ballpark. They’re not going to hit home runs, and we can’t expect to hit home runs. You’ve got to play defense and you’ve got to be able to defend the bunt,” Johnson said. “They’re going to run, they’re going to hit and run, and they do have a couple of guys in the middle of the lineup who can leave the yard. The biggest thing this weekend, we just can’t walk a ton of guys. That’s how they’ll get you.”
News and Notes
... The Bulldogs feature one of the nation’s top offenses with an NCAA-best 52 home runs and a .684 SLG percentage Georgia ranks third in OB% at .477.
... Georgia used 22 pitchers this season. Last year, a total of 19 saw action.
... Thirteen Bulldogs have hit home runs. All-America 3B/1B/OF Charlie Condon leads the NCAA with 13 HR to go with a .569 batting average. The 2023 squad hit 101 HR (Condon had 25) which ranked third most in school history. This squad is on pace to hit a school record 161 in the regular season!
... Georgia hit six grand slams last week, and it was done by five different players: Slate Alford (2), Kolby Branch, Corey Collins, Dylan Goldstein, and Fernando Gonzalez. Before last week, Georgia did not have any grand slams. The single-season school record is eight slams by the 2019 club.
... The team's 45-man roster features 17 returning lettermen and 28 newcomers. The Bulldogs hail from eight states and four countries (USA, Canada, Czechia & Panama) with 11 graduates.
... Condon, Paul Toetz, and Logan Jordan have started at five different positions this year while freshman Tre Phelps has started at four positions. 17 Bulldogs have started a game.
More on Charlie Condon
... Condon (.569-13- 26) leads the NCAA in six categories: .569 BA, 37 H, 13 HR, 31 R, 1.308 SLG percentage and .670 on-base percentage.
... He earned SEC Player of the Week honors this past Monday for the second time this season. Also, he was named Perfect Game National Player of the Week and Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger of the Week. Last week, he batted .556-4-10 while starting at five different positions.
... Condon was named the Dick Howser National Player of the Month for February by the NCBWA. During this time, he batted .639-7-13 with a .696 on-base percentage.
.. Condon had multiple hits in the first nine games this year (now 15 out of 18 games). He has three multi-home run games. Against Michigan State, he tied a school record by smashing home runs in his first three at-bats (CF then LF then RF) before being intentionally walked.
... His team-high 18 walks include seven intentional passes, and he has only 10 strikeouts.
... Condon's exit velocity is routinely more than 100 mph and has been as high as 118. Against Stetson, his two-run home run measured a season-long 454 feet.
... Condon’s only offer coming out of high school was Georgia. He was a quarterback/punter and baseball player for The Walker School in Marietta.
... If Condon ends up being the No. 1 overall pick, Georgia would be just the second school ever to produce the top picks in Major League Baseball, the NBA (Anthony Edwards - 2020), and NFL (Frank Sinkwich -1943, Charley Trippi -1945, Matthew Stafford - 2009 and Travon Walker - 2022) drafts. LSU is the only school that has done it with Ben McDonald-1989 and Paul Skenes - 2023 in MLB, Shaquille O’Neal -1992 and Ben Simmons-2016 in the NBA plus Billy Cannon -1960, JaMarcus Russell - 2007 and Joe Burrow - 2020 in the NFL.