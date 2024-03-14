For as impressive as Georgia has been racing out to a program-best 17-1 record, it’s seemingly come with a qualifier.

What happens when the Bulldogs begin SEC play? That question’s about to be answered when Georgia opens conference play Friday night at Kentucky.

“People can say a lot of things, but we have Charlie Condon, we’ve got a lot of great bats. We’re going to go out and throw strikes,” Bulldog reliever Brian Zeldin said. “It doesn’t really matter what people say. We’re going to play our game and we’re going to win.”

Head coach Wes Johnson doesn’t feel Georgia’s non-conference schedule has been as easy as some have tried to make it out to be.

“We’re battle-tested,” Johnson said after Georgia’s 10-5 win over Iowa Tuesday night.

“This (Iowa) was a good team. You go back, I think Georgia Tech is a good ball club. I can keep going. Stetson is a good ball club ... Northern Kentucky. I feel like we’ve played some good ball clubs,” Johnson said. “We’re ready, we’ve come from behind, we’ve had a couple of walk-offs, we’ve been in some tight ball games. Everybody is like what do you think? You don’t know until you play the first couple, then you know.”

Don’t get Zeldin or Johnson wrong.

The 30-game SEC schedule is a meat-grinder. It was just two years ago an Ole Miss team that finished fifth in the SEC West won the College World Series in Omaha.

“I think the biggest thing is you have to make sure your team – and it’s something we’ve talked a lot about – you can’t panic in that league,” Johnson said. “The biggest thing is you just go play. Some teams will add pressure because of this league, and you can’t. You’ve just got to keep playing, stay calm, cool, and collected. You’ve got to attack the strike zone, can’t chase, and just play the game. You try to play without a ton of emotion but a lot of energy.”

Zeldin doesn’t believe he and his teammates will have a problem with that.

Despite 28 newcomers, for most of the transfers, this isn’t the first rodeo getting to experience playing SEC teams.

“It will be a little different. But I did start against Auburn in the regional, Texas A&M before I got hurt, so I’ve been there before,” Zeldin said. “There will be fans screaming, but the game’s not going to change. We’re still going to go throw strikes, hit the ball, and play defense.”

Like Georgia, Kentucky is off to an excellent start, despite dropping two of three to an excellent Kennesaw State team last weekend.

“They play in such a big ballpark. They’re not going to hit home runs, and we can’t expect to hit home runs. You’ve got to play defense and you’ve got to be able to defend the bunt,” Johnson said. “They’re going to run, they’re going to hit and run, and they do have a couple of guys in the middle of the lineup who can leave the yard. The biggest thing this weekend, we just can’t walk a ton of guys. That’s how they’ll get you.”