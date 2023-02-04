Although Terry Roberts was back in Athens recovering from a concussion, Georgia head coach Mike White made it clear his absence had nothing to do with Saturday’s 82-57 loss at Texas A&M.

There were too many other issues the Bulldogs to unable to overcome.

For example: Not only did Georgia (14-9, 4-6) shoot a mere 30 percent, but another ugly night in the paint made it impossible to compete, resulting in the Bulldogs’ fifth loss in their last games.

“(Roberts) has been our best player, and he orchestrates what we’re doing offensive. He’s also our best defender, but Terry Roberts is not why we lost the game,” White said. “They were terrific on the offensive glass, the difference in the game in my opinion. It just seemed like when we had forced misses when we had made a shot or made a couple of shots in a row, they just got all of those. They got the important ones offensively and they got a lot of them.”

With Roberts out, the Bulldogs played their 11th different starting lineup of the year. Unfortunately, Georgia did not have the horses to make a game of it as the Aggies (16-7, 8-2) jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the first half and never looked back.

Justin Hill and Jabri Abdur-Rahim were the lone offensive bright spots for the Bulldogs, with 20 and 18 points, respectively.

Unfortunately, that was about it.

The Bulldogs, who were outrebounded 43-30, only managed 20 points in the paint while guards Kario Oquendo and Mardrez McBride combined for only five points the entire night.

Oquendo – who came in averaging 12.9 points – has only made 10 of his last 39 shots dating back to Georgia’s loss to Vanderbilt on Jan. 21.

“I thought he got really good looks; I think he’d tell you the same,” White said. “That said, when you’re down on the road and you’re trying to crawl out of a hole, whether it’s going in or not, you’re trying to ride those guys. Kario is a really talented player as we all know, and heck, he might be our best player here in the next one, you just don’t know. You just go with your gut; you go with your feel. He’s a guy who in the past has flipped the switch in the game. I’ve seen it, you guys have seen it. We’ve just got to find a way to get it back going.”

With no Roberts in the lineup, the Bulldogs struggled to find any offensive rhythm.

The Aggies roared out to a 15-2 lead thanks to a 14-0 run before McBride finally put the Bulldogs back on the board with 13:17 on the clock.

That would not be the only run for Texas A&M.

With a 17-5 lead, the Aggies put together a 13-0 spurt for a 28-7 advantage.

Three straight threes – two by Abdur-Rahim and one by Hill – brought Georgia back within 12 but got no closer as the Aggies went into the locker room up 38-22.

Georgia’s problems inside the paint were again a huge problem as the Aggies outscored the Bulldogs 18-0 while holding a 24-5 edge in defensive to offensive rebounds.

As a result, Georgia shot just 25.7 from the field (9 of 35), which was the second-worst half since shooting 20 percent against Mississippi State on Jan. 11.

The Bulldogs will try to end their current skid when they host Ole Miss Tuesday night, the first of three straight games at Stegeman Coliseum.

Boxscore