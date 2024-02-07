Georgia basketball coach Mike White and his staff spent much of practice Monday trying to come up with answers and figuring out ways to end the Bulldogs’ recent string of second-half woes.

On Wednesday night at Mississippi State (9 p.m., SEC Network), he’ll see if those answers were found.

After already losing second-half leads to Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina, the Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5) need to figure out something quickly.

“I thought late game (against South Carolina), and like late game Tennessee, like late game Alabama, it looked like the weight of the world was on our shoulders. We didn’t look the same,” White said. “I’ve got to figure that out. I’ve got to help these guys. Because if you play to our identity, if you play the way you played the first 15 minutes of the game for 40, better things are going to happen, right?”

One would think.

But after shooting a mere 29.2 percent in the second half combined with some disappointing defense, the Bulldogs ruined whatever chance they had.

Unfortunately, it’s been a recurring theme.

“What I want to keep preaching to these guys is let’s stop looking at the scoreboard. Let’s stop with all the distractions,” White said. “There’s 9,000 screaming for us, we’re not used to the decibel level in this building, let’s embrace it, but let’s not rest on it. Let’s control what we can control.”

Graduate Noah Thomasson said the only choice he and his teammates have is to try and flush their recent string of losses and move on.

“It’s very frustrating, but it’s a part of it and a learning opportunity,” Thomasson said. “You never know what can happen next, we can win three in a row, so we just got to keep working hard and get ready for the next game.”

In Mississippi State, Georgia faces a team hoping some home cooking is just what’s needed to get its season back on track.

MSU is coming off a 99-66 loss at Alabama, and like Georgia is 14-8, but 3-6 in league play.

However, two of those victories were against a pair of ranked teams in Tennessee and Auburn.

Also, Tolu Smith III missed the season’s first dozen games but has returned to the form that had him voted as the SEC’s Player of the Year in the preseason balloting of league coaches. He is averaging team highs of 16.9 ppg and 7.6 rpg.

Though he has yet to play in the 75 percent minimum of MSU’s games to be ranked overall, in stats for SEC outings Smith is the only player ranked in among the league’s top-10 leaders in scoring (No. 7 at 17.0 points per game) and rebounding (No. 8 at 7.44 rebounds per game).

Georgia senior Jabri Abdur-Rahim insists the Bulldogs will be ready.

“This is a confident group. We’re resilient, and I think we’ve done a good job of showing out all year in games in different situations like battling illnesses and battling injuries, so I know we’re going to respond well,” he said. “We just got to get ready to go to Mississippi State and put (South Carolina) behind us. This is such a tough league, and if you get in your feelings, losses can compound and compound. We got to do a better job of flushing this one and moving on to the next one.”

