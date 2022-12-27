KyeRon Lindsay is no longer a part of the Georgia basketball program, and he’s not coming back.

The Texas freshman abruptly placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal last week, and as the Bulldogs (9-3) get ready to host Rider (5-5) Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum (7 p.m.), his bio has already been removed from the pregame notes put out before every game by the Georgia sports information department.

Although head coach Mike White on Tuesday again declined to comment on the specifics of Lindsay’s departure, he did say he’s been very pleased with the response by his team.

“Absolutely. This one was a little bit unique because everyone else that we’ve had out, has come back of course,” White said. “But we’ve also had a lot of practice at this, walking into that practice locker room or to a meeting room on the road or neutral site, or our game locker room downstairs, so and so’s not available. It’s next man up, what are we going to do?”

Lindsay was averaging 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds before leaving the team last week. He has yet to respond to messages seeking comment on his decision to enter the portal.

“We’re definitely going to miss Kye and respect his decision. But everyone will have to step up. Me, JI, Juice (Jusaun Holt), Jabri (Abdur-Rahim), everybody, who can play that 4-3 spot,” Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe said. “We’re going to have to stay up, stay on the offensive glass, just do what we can to bring things together, but everybody is going to have a play a big part.”

If Moncrieffe can continue his recent surge, Georgia should be just fine.

Dating back to the Bulldogs’ loss to Georgia Tech, Moncrieffe has made 12 of his 13 shots and averaged 5.6 rebounds.

“It’s definitely different but we’re going to move on as a team,” Holt said. “We’ve dealt with difficulties already throughout the season with illness and injuries and stuff. It’s really just a next-play mentality, a next-player mentality.”

Although there’s tons of improvement White still wants to see, he believes his players will replace what Lindsay brought to the team.

“Everyone wants an opportunity; and are we going to take advantage of this opportunity? We’re very deep; we’ve got a lot of parity. That’s it,” White said. “Control what we can control. We’ve had a lot of experience with that. We’ve had a lot of missed games and missed practices for various reasons and our guys have gotten used to handling it at a high level as we have the last few days.”

The response has been good.

“Obviously, I hope we play really, really well against Rider, and me more than anyone else, can tell you that we can control today was our approach to practice, and it was really good, to be honest with you,” White said. “We were very good today, we were good last night, and these guys continue to work and have a good attitude, get work done and continue to develop and grow as individuals and as a team.”

