So, you want to impress your neighbors and friends with a little baseball trivia?

OK, here’s one.

What college baseball program leads the country in home runs?

The answer is Georgia.

Entering Friday afternoon’s game with Northern Colorado, the 35 home runs hit by the Bulldogs through 13 games equals the 35 by Duke, which has played in one fewer game than Georgia.

SEC rival Tennessee is next with 33, followed by Notre Dame with 32.

“That’s just how our mindset is. We’ve got a lot of older guys; everybody trusts each other,” shortstop Kolby Branch said of the Bulldogs' early home-run binge. “That’s just how we operate; we’re always in the hunt.”

The numbers are impressive.

With 35 homers through 13 games, the Bulldogs are on quite the pace. Though the competition takes a distinct uptick when SEC play gets underway next weekend at Kentucky, Georgia is on schedule to blow past the 101 it hit a season ago.

Even more startling is the fact Georgia is just eight years removed from the 2017 season which saw the Bulldogs hit 40 all year.

Individually, All-American and potential No. 1 draft pick Charlie Condon leads the way with nine and is on schedule to break the Georgia single-season record of 28 and career mark of 53, both held by former first-round draft pick Gordon Beckham.

Two other Bulldogs, Slate Alford and the aforementioned Branch, each have five, including grand slams in each of Georgia’s past two games.

“Our guys have a lot of power,” Johnson said. “We’re going to strike out some. As you guys know, when you’ve got power, it comes with some strikeouts at times, but the biggest thing we can do as coaches is to keep them right there.”