JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Georgia wound up rolling to an easy 42-20 win over Florida. But if the Bulldogs want to navigate a tough November and have a chance to defend their national crown, the mistakes Kirby Smart saw Saturday cannot be repeated.

The Bulldogs dodged a bullet.

Georgia turned the ball over three times Saturday. Two came on a fumble by Kenny McIntosh and another on one of two interceptions by Stetson Bennett during the Bulldogs’ first two possessions of the second half.

A blown coverage in the secondary did not help either, resulting in a 78-yard touchdown with just three minutes to go in the third that cut Georgia’s lead to 28-20.

“It’s tough whenever you go out there the first two possession of the half and turn the ball over,” Bennett said. “I’m not going to say we didn’t come out ready, but because Kenny fumbled and the pick, it was a one-score game.”

The Gators followed up Bennett’s second interception with a long touchdown pass thanks to some broken coverage in the secondary when safety Malaki Starks found himself caught in the wrong position.

After having all the momentum in the first half, Anthony Richardson’s 78-yard touchdown had the Gators smelling upset.

"It's hard. You start losing it, and you start thinking, 'What can we do?' You know, you're looking, you're searching. That's where as coaches we've got to do a great job with our players. “You know, we've got a young true freshman (Starks) that doesn't get over the top in Cover 2 and gives up a huge play,” Smart said. “it’s just a momentum play, but hey, guess what? He's got to go back out there and play. He's going to have to go play. As a coach, you can't lose them, because I've seen them get that look in their eye. He bounced back, made some good plays for us, and is going to be a good player."

As troubling as the miscues were, Smart was equally proud of the way his team responded to ultimately secure the win on a pair of touchdown runs by McIntosh and Daijun Edwards.

"I don't enjoy losing the momentum in a game, but I enjoy the fact that we never blinked, and the kids were saying the right things on the sideline,” Smart said. “You know, there are two things when adversity hits: You fracture, or you connect. And our team connected. They reached out to each other, and they helped each other."

McIntosh’s second score extended Georgia’s lead to 35-20 after the Gators had pulled within eight.

“That was probably the drive of the year so far, right? They answered the bell. It was 28-20. We’ve lost momentum. We’ve had three kickoff returns that felt like in a row. We weren’t getting field position. Kenny had that fumble,” Smart said. “I thought Kenny McIntosh showed a little something tonight now. When he came out after that fumble. He had that eye of the tiger, and he wanted the ball. He was running the ball hard and physically and getting yards after contact. That’s a lot of credit to the offensive line and a lot of credit to Kenny as well. That drive that you’re referencing was big for us.”

Offensively, Georgia would roll up 555 worth of yardage, with 316 coming on a 19 of 38 effort by Bennett, who threw for a pair of touchdowns. The Bulldogs also rushed for 240, led by Edwards became the first Georgia back to run for 100 yards this year (12-106).

“There were a lot of good things from this game and there were some bad things,” Bennett said. “Each drive, no matter if it was after a good or a bad play, we came back like it was the first drive. That’s a testament to how we practice, the coaching staff, and the guys around us.”