Mike White’s return to Gainesville did not go quite as planned, as Florida held off a late rally to defeat the Bulldogs in Gainesville Saturday, 82-75.

Terry Roberts led the Bulldogs with 25 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, but in the end, it wasn’t enough as Georgia fell to 11-4, 1-1 in the SEC.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim chipped in with 12 points, followed by Braelen Bridges with 10 points and five rebounds.

“I thought we were terrific defensively throughout the entire game,” White said. “We were really scrappy on the offensive glass and in transition offense to make it interesting down the stretch. I thought we responded to being down.”

Down by four at the half, the Bulldogs quickly cut into the Florida lead and a Mardrez McBride 3-pointer drew the Bulldogs within one.

The two teams would trade leads before the Gators used an 11-0 run to go up 56-46 with 12 minutes remaining.

But back came the Bulldogs.

With five minutes remaining, Abdur-Rahim sank a pair of threes to spark a 7-0 run to cut the Florida lead to three. However, the Bulldogs would get no closer

“I’m really proud of this group. We continued to fight,” White said. “We hit a couple of hard ones to make it interesting. Terry (Roberts) was the guy that made it interesting and Jabri (Abdur-Rahim) also hit a couple of hard ones.”

Georgia started the game quickly.

The Bulldogs used a 21-6 run to take a 25-14 lead with eight minutes remaining in the first half. During the run, the Bulldogs held the Gators (8-7, 1-2) scoreless from the field for nine minutes of play. Moments later, the Georgia lead grew to 12 thanks to a Roberts 3-pointer from the top of the key.

However, Florida would answer.

The Gators used a pair of Georgia turnovers to cut the lead to eight. The Gators used that momentum to draw within one, thanks to a 7-0 run with 2:14 left in the half.

Seconds later, Florida took its first lead since the 17:04 minute mark, on a Colin Castleton layup. The Bulldogs entered the locker room trailing the Gators 39-34.

Georgia returns to action on Wednesday, Jan. 11, when the Bulldogs host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs are currently 9-0 at home on the season, the sixth-longest home win streak in program history. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and the game will be aired on SEC Network.

Boxscore