Georgia coach Mike White won’t lie.

It’s been a frustrating month for his Bulldog basketball team, which closed out the regular season with a 61-55 loss at South Carolina.

Tied at 53 with 53 seconds left, the Bulldogs had ample opportunities to break their five-game losing streak, only to see the Gamecocks end the game on an 8-2 run to win 61-55.

With the loss, all that lies ahead for the Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12) is next week’s SEC Tournament where the team will face LSU Wednesday night.

“I’m going to keep doing what I do and what we do as a staff, and that challenges these guys, love them, motivate them,” White said. “It’s a group of guys that have done some good things this year and we’ve accomplished some stuff, but we were certainly struggling and searching for a win here down the stretch.”

That’s painfully obvious to anyone who has watched the Bulldogs of late.

While the 16 wins is 10 more than the Bulldogs had all of last year, the fact Georgia won just two of its final nine games since Feb. 1 is frustrating for all involved heading into next week’s tournament in Nashville.

Terry Roberts led the Bulldogs with 14 points, followed by Braelen Bridges with 12.

“We’ll just continue to remind them, which we did in the post-game locker room talk was the fact it’s a new chapter, everyone gets a clean slate and anything can happen in conference tournaments,” White said. “It’s our last chapter.”

Saturday’s game was close the entire way, with Georgia appearing to tie the game at 55 with 40 seconds left when Hayden Brown was initially called for goaltending after slapping the back of the backboard.

However, upon review, the call and the points were wiped away and Georgia never saw the lead again.

“The (official) said there was no goaltend, therefore it becomes a jump ball, and the possession arrow went to them,” White shrugged.

Other issues were pressing on his mind than the call.

Not only were his Bulldogs outrebounded 40-25, but Georgia’s season-long shooting woes once again doomed the Bulldogs’ chances. Georgia shot just 37 percent (19 of 51), including just 5 of 23 on its three-point attempts.

“Our physicality, or lack thereof sometimes, they certainly won most of the battles up front. They outrebound us 40-25 on the glass, and on the glass, our wall-ups at the rim and in the paint, failed us, as it has in some other games,” White said. “So, we’ll continue to search for answers and address it, continue to drill it, and see if we can finish strong.”

Other issues also perturbed White, especially on the defensive end.

“I talk about some of our defensive front court deficiencies that we struggled with today and how good they were winning some of those battles, details, defensive decisions … we had four or five fouls … you wonder what we’re doing there,” White said. “What would have been 22, 23, 24 free throws, turns into 31 just based on poor decisions, being a step slow, keeping hands down, grabbing somebody’s jersey. When you’ve got a bunch of incorrect decisions, when your details aren’t where they need to be, especially on the road, it’s hard to have success.”

Fans of offense came likely came away wanting more in the first half.

The Bulldogs only shot 36 percent, only slightly better than the Gamecocks (32 percent) and the difference in Georgia going into the locker room with a 27-25 lead.

It took a while for the Bulldogs to get going.

South Carolina led 7-0 before a bucket by Jailyn Ingram finally got Georgia on the board almost four minutes into the game.

The basket started a 12-0 run by Georgia, which ultimately pushed its lead to eight points before South Carolina scored the Bulldogs 10-4 over the final 5:52 to close within two at the half.

“In the SEC Tournament, when we get some open ones, we’ve got to make more of them,” White said. “Confidence is a big part of it, swagger, whatever you want to call it. But in this league, you’ve got to step up and at least look like you’re going to make it. So, we’re going to continue challenging these guys. We’ve had some guys make some shots, so hopefully, the law of averages kick in.”

Boxscore