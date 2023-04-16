GAINESVILLE, FLA. - Sophomore left-hander Jac Caglianone started and went five innings, hit two home runs and drove in seven to lead second-ranked Florida to an 11-4 victory over Georgia Sunday in front of a crowd of 6,087 at Condron Ballpark.

“We had a lot of traffic out on the bases today, and unfortunately we couldn’t get enough hits to have some big innings,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “In the sixth, we had runners at second and third and nobody out, and we didn’t score. We had another opportunity in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and got just one run so bottom line, we didn’t do enough to win. On the mound, I thought Luke Wagner gave us a chance with his outing out of the bullpen.”

Florida (30-7. 11-4 SEC) went up 2-0 in the first on a two-run home run by Josh Rivera, his 14th of the year. In the second, the Gators extended their lead to 6-0 highlighted by Caglianone’s SEC-leading 20th home run off Bulldog left-hander Liam Sullivan. In the eighth, he added a grand slam to put the Gators up 11-4.

The Bulldogs (19-17, 4-11 SEC) cut the deficit to 6-1 in the fourth when junior Corey Collins connected for his sixth home run of the season. In the fifth, graduate Ben Anderson (3-for-6) smacked his 18th career triple and then scored on an errant pickoff attempt to close the gap to 6-2. Eleven of Anderson’s triples have come at Georgia, and that ranks fourth in school history. Georgia put runners at second and third with nobody out in the sixth and failed to score after three groundouts.

Also of note, Bulldog redshirt freshman Charlie Condon (2-for-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI) extended his on base streak to 35 games with a single in the first inning. In the seventh, Anderson led off with a double and Condon brought him home with an RBI-double to make it a 6-3 contest.

In the eighth, Georgia loaded the bases and Condon picked up an RBI on a two-out walk to close the gap to 6-4. At that point, Florida looked to closer Brandon Neely to face Parks Harber with the bases loaded. Slater struck him out and then turned and yelled at the Bulldog dugout and was ejected by home plate umpire Brian deBrauwere. Earlier in the game, Florida was warned for a similar display of taunting towards the Bulldog dugout. The Bulldogs finished 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Sophomore Cole Wagner delivered a pinch-hit two-run home run in the ninth for the final.

Caglianone improved to 5-1, going five innings and allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Sullivan dropped to 4-2 after allowing six runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Georgia Junior left-hander Luke Wagner matched his career-high of four innings of relief. He left with two on and one out in the eighth after an RBI-single by Michael Robertson made it 7-4. Freshman Leighton Finley finished the inning for the Bulldogs.

Georgia returns to action Tuesday at Clemson (21-15). First pitch will be at 6:32 pm on ACC Network Extra and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.