Georgia has dipped into the NCAA Transfer Portal once again, this time snagging one of the better tight ends out of the Pac-12.

Former Stanford senior Benjamin Yurosek made the decision official on Friday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the news.

He’ll have one more year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

Yurosek will arrive in Athens after finishing up his degree from Sanford in science technology and society.

"This year is going to be about my development in football and preparing myself for the next steps for the future," Yurosek told ESPN. "I'm going to make sure I get the most Georgia has to offer, but keep football the main priority."