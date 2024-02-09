Bulldogs dip into portal for tight end
Georgia has dipped into the NCAA Transfer Portal once again, this time snagging one of the better tight ends out of the Pac-12.
Former Stanford senior Benjamin Yurosek made the decision official on Friday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the news.
He’ll have one more year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.
Yurosek will arrive in Athens after finishing up his degree from Sanford in science technology and society.
"This year is going to be about my development in football and preparing myself for the next steps for the future," Yurosek told ESPN. "I'm going to make sure I get the most Georgia has to offer, but keep football the main priority."
One of Stanford’s top offensive weapons the past few seasons, Yurosek only played in six games this year due to injury, but he still earned All-Pac 12 honorable mention.
He''s expected to be fully healthy for the upcoming season.
The native of Bakersfield, Calif., caught a career-low 16 passes for 239 yards after back-to-back campaigns of 40-plus catches.
Yurosek’s best season came last year, when he caught 49 passes for 445 yards, after catching 43 for 648 yards and three scores the previous year.
Yurosek recently visited Athens and Texas before making up his mind. His decision was apparently made academic when the Longhorns added former Alabama tight end Amari Niblack.
With Brock Bowers moving on to the NFL, the Bulldogs once again have excellent depth at the position for 2024, with Yurosek joining returnees Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, and Pearce Spurlin III. Georgia also signed a pair of freshmen who will be early enrollees with Jayden Reddell and Colton Heinrich.
He also becomes the eighth player added by the Bulldogs via the portal, joining defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, running back Trevor Etienne, and safety Jake Pope, along with wide receivers Colbie Young, Michael Jackson III, and London Humphreys. There's also long snapper Beau Gardner, who is coming as a walk-on.