South Carolina senior quarterback Spencer Rattler is among the best at his position in the SEC this year.

Rattler enters Saturday’s game against top-ranked Georgia leading the conference in completion percentage (83.3 percent) and second in passing yards (698) with three touchdowns through two games.

The 6-foot-1, 217-pound signal-caller is off to a much better start in 2023. Rattler has proven to be one of the league’s most improved quarterbacks through his first two weeks.

Rattler is also coming off a performance in which he passed for 345 yards and three scores in South Carolina’s 47-21 win over Furman. He also rushed for a touchdown against the Paladins last week.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart knows his defense can’t overlook the Phoenix, Arizona, native.

“He’s got elite arm talent, I can tell you that. He can make the touch throws, deep, vertical, back-shoulder throws,” Smart said. “He’s thrown a couple of field outs, like the throw he had against Clemson last year on third and 10; it was a rope. So he’s very elusive, very accurate with the ball, and hard to finish on. Tremendous player.”

Rattler signed with Oklahoma out of high school as the nation’s top quarterback and spent three years as a Sooner under former head coach Lincoln Riley in Norman. He started one full season in 2020, passing for 3,021 yards, 28 scores and seven picks. In 2021, he was benched about halfway through the year for future Heisman winner Caleb Williams. Rattler soon transferred to South Carolina.

In 2022, Rattler struggled during his first season in Columbia. He only completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,026 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Rattler was learning a new system under former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who would later for the same position at Nebraska. Now, even though Rattler has a new coordinator in Dowell Loggains, he’s started to get adjusted.

Rattler’s progress has caught notice of Georgia inside linebacker Jamon-Dumas Johnson, who said the Bulldogs’ defense needs to bring pressure on Saturday.

“We’ll try to make him uncomfortable in the pocket. [We need to] get him off his marks,” Dumas-Johnson said. “We know he can be a mobile quarterback at times, but they want to use his arm.”

Georgia’s defensive front, which only has one sack on the season, looks to take over the game in the trenches. The Gamecocks’ offensive line has given up nine sacks through the first two games.

Despite the lack of protection, Rattler has found a way to light up his opponents in the passing game. He was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Furman on Saturday.

Rattler’s three touchdown passes this past Saturday came on three consecutive possessions. The Bulldogs will try to avoid letting Rattler get hot.

Last season, Georgia pressured Rattler early and often. He struggled, completing 13-of-26 passes for 118 yards, with zero touchdowns and three interceptions against the Bulldogs in 2021.

Georgia defensive Tykee Smith said the Bulldog defense needs to mimic the game plan like last year.

“It’s just about us executing the game plan the coaches give to us,” Smith said. “Our staff does a real good job of getting us in the right stuff for what they’re going to call and what they’re going to run. That’s basically it.”

However, even though Smart would agree with Smith, he knows South Carolina has more than just Rattler.

“It’s not just Rattler, it’s all the guys around him. [They have] an elite group of wide receivers and tight-ends. He makes a lot of plays, and they’ve got a lot of guys that can play the ball down the field,” Smart said. “The explosive plays they’ve made in the last four to five games of theirs is pretty special. Pretty elite. A lot of them are down-the-field throws, so we will have to play that part well.”



