Georgia offered the class of 2026’s No. 7 overall player Tyler Atkinson while he was in the eighth grade.

Two years later, Atkinson is in the middle of his sophomore year at Grayson, a program in Georgia high school football’s highest classification. Atkinson is a huge part of the Rams’ success on defense.

UGASports caught up with Atkinson on Friday after Grayson’s 40-0 win over Lowndes County.

“It’s going very good. Our team is playing hard,” Atkinson said of his sophomore campaign with the Rams. “Since my freshman year, we’re more prepared to go and everybody is locked in. For me, I’ve been balling out. I’m coming out better than my freshman year and it’s been a good start.”

Atkinson has been all over the field for Grayson’s defense this season. So far through five games in 2023, he leads the team with 60 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and three quarterback hurries.

Against Lowndes on Friday, Atkinson had a season-high and game-high 16 tackles, with six of them being solo. He also had one tackle loss, one sack and was credited with one quarterback pressure. Atkinson also caused a fumble at a pivotal moment in the first half.



