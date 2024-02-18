Outcomes aside, Wes Johnson’s goals for his Georgia baseball team this weekend were simple - be competitive and be consistent.

Mission accomplished on both counts. The Bulldogs swept an out-manned UNC-Asheville squad, winning Sunday’s finale 10-0 in seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

“If I peel it all back, just right here on this spot, I’m happiest that we stayed competitive. We stayed consistent, just kept playing it one pitch at a time and didn’t look at the scoreboard,” Johnson said. “We didn’t care. It was hey, it’s me versus you, in the batter’s box and the same thing on the mound. That’s what you’re going to have to do. Our game is so hard, the teams who can stay consistent, show up with a plan and approach, those teams are the ones that can have some success and this weekend we checked that box.”

Although the Bulldogs did not homer after going deep in the first two games, runs were again in ample supply as Georgia outscored UNC-Asheville 38-7 in the three games.

The top three batters in Georgia’s lineup - Slate Alford and left-fielder Charlie Condon and Dylan Goldstein – raked all weekend.

Alford drove in three more runs to give him nine in three days, with Condon going 8 for 11, and Goldstein bashing a pair of homers with seven RBI.

“It’s going to be scary and that’s what is so scary about this whole group,” said Condon, who went 3-for-4 Sunday. “You can’t pitch around anybody. Guys are getting it done, protecting each other and that’s what it is all about.”

Starting pitcher Leighton Finley (1-0) followed up a dominant summer in the Cape Cod League and a strong preseason with an excellent opening outing.

The sophomore righthander allowed just one hit in four innings with five strikeouts before reaching his pitch count of 65.

Josh Roberge followed with three innings of one-hit relief with no walks and three strikeouts to earn the save.

“I challenged our guys today. We’ve walked a lot the first two games, but the things about it were, they weren’t big misses, we were just nibbling way too much,” Johnson said. “I just told them we need to quit nibbling. You have to attack the strike zone no matter who you’re playing. So, tip your hat to Leighton and Josh today, they really came out and attacked the strike zone.”

Finley credits Johnson for his early success.

“In terms of mechanics, I think I’ve changed a lot as a pitcher. I’ve improved a lot,” Finley said. “Wes has helped me a lot, he’s the reason I’m doing this now and he’s the reason I’m going to get better.”

Georgia scored first with two in the second, one coming on an RBI single by Dillon Carter to drive in John Marant from second after a lead-off double.

Carter scored from first one batter later on a soft single to left center by Alford, who drove in his seventh run in three games.

A five-run third – four coming home on bases-loaded walks – pushed the lead to 7-0, with Condon driving in the other on a line single to center.

An RBI single by Alford and Condon’s third hit – a line shot at 115.3 mph off the backside of Asheville pitcher Justin Needles – pushed the margin to 9-0.

Paul Toetz ended the game in the seventh when he singled in Kolby Branch from third.

