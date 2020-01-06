Georgia’s SEC opener against No. 14 Kentucky was already going to be a big deal for Tom Crean and his Bulldog basketball team.

But after upending previously No. 9-ranked Memphis at FedEx Forum Saturday night, Tuesday night’s game (9 p.m., ESPN) has taken on an even bigger life than before.

It was already a sellout. Georgia officials announced that weeks ago. However, with Georgia coming off its biggest road win in year, coupled with presence of touted Anthony Edwards, the Bulldogs are suddenly becoming must-see TV.

Take Monday’s press conference, for example. Crean pre-game pressers are typically only attended by local beat writers, and perhaps an Atlanta television station every now and then. Monday, YAHOO Sports sent basketball writer Krysten Peek, with ESPN color analyst Jay Bilas also on hand to hear what Crean, along with players Rayshaun Hammonds and Sahvir Wheeler had to say.

"It’s all part of this process. Kentucky sells out wherever they go, and we’re excited about it,” Crean said. “We’re excited that ESPN is here, excited that Jay Bilas, Marty Smith, guys like them are calling a game like this. I think that’s a big deal.

“It’s all part of it. I’m happy for the fans. I’m happy for our team to get a chance to feel what they felt the other day, and we turn back around now and have to do it in an even better way.”

The Bulldogs certainly opened some eyes with their 65-62 win over the Tigers, which was amazingly just the second time in 115 years that the Georgia basketball program has beaten a ranked non-conference opponent on the road.

“It’s a big-time win, a big-time program win, a big-time team win. Everyone contributed. Just looking around at the stats, everyone contributed,” Wheeler said. “Even guys on the bench, they were talking to us during the game. The coaching staff did a great job with the game plan. It just shows how we’ve all bought in.”