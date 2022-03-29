Bulldogs bounce back

After dropping two straight at Kentucky, including a second consecutive Sunday bloodbath, Georgia needed a feel-good session Tuesday night at Foley Field against Georgia Southern.

A 7-2 victory over the Eagles did the trick.

Not only did the Bulldogs (19-6) get a three-run homer run to ice the game, but a quintet of pitchers left head coach Scott Stricklin with some positive vibes ahead of this week’s SEC series with Florida that gets underway on Thursday.

“We needed some good mojo, that’s for sure. Last weekend left a bad taste in our mouth,” Stricklin said. “We challenged our guys. Our pitchers challenged themselves. Jack Gowen and Jonathan Cannon called a pitcher’s meeting and they just kind of had it out. They let everybody know what they needed to do, and everybody responded tonight.”

Gowen liked what he saw.

The senior co-captain was one of five Bulldog pitchers who held Georgia Southern (17-8) to just six hits on the evening, including just one over the final 5.1 innings.

“It was good to sit down as a group and kind of talk things out and let everyone get things off their chest and what they’re going through,” Gowen said. “It really helped everybody as a whole knowing everyone has those deals where you’ve got to grind it out, find some confidence, find a good mental state and get it done.”