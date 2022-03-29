Bulldogs bounce back
After dropping two straight at Kentucky, including a second consecutive Sunday bloodbath, Georgia needed a feel-good session Tuesday night at Foley Field against Georgia Southern.
A 7-2 victory over the Eagles did the trick.
Not only did the Bulldogs (19-6) get a three-run homer run to ice the game, but a quintet of pitchers left head coach Scott Stricklin with some positive vibes ahead of this week’s SEC series with Florida that gets underway on Thursday.
“We needed some good mojo, that’s for sure. Last weekend left a bad taste in our mouth,” Stricklin said. “We challenged our guys. Our pitchers challenged themselves. Jack Gowen and Jonathan Cannon called a pitcher’s meeting and they just kind of had it out. They let everybody know what they needed to do, and everybody responded tonight.”
Gowen liked what he saw.
The senior co-captain was one of five Bulldog pitchers who held Georgia Southern (17-8) to just six hits on the evening, including just one over the final 5.1 innings.
“It was good to sit down as a group and kind of talk things out and let everyone get things off their chest and what they’re going through,” Gowen said. “It really helped everybody as a whole knowing everyone has those deals where you’ve got to grind it out, find some confidence, find a good mental state and get it done.”
Sophomore Hank Bearden (1-0) received the start and did just what Stricklin hoped he would, limiting the Eagles to just one run on five hits, although Chaney Rogers perhaps saved his bacon with the play of the game in the fourth.
After an error by Cory Acton at second kept the inning alive to load the bases, Jason Swan lined a ball to right that looked like it would bring home at least two runs.
Rogers made sure that did not happen, as he made a diving catch to keep the score 2-1.
After a Cole Tate groundout pushed Georgia’s lead to 3-1, sophomore Will Pearson followed with his best two innings this year, tossing a perfect fifth and sixth with two strikeouts.
Jack Gowen followed Pearson and was also impressive.
The Eagles scored a run after Ben Anderson lost a ball in the lights, but otherwise, the big right-hander was near his best, striking out four in two innings. After a scoreless eighth by Gowen, Jaden Woods closed out the game with a scoreless night.
“We wanted two or three from (Bearden) and he gave us 3.2. Michael Polk came in during a sticky situation and had some adversity happen behind him when a ball was mishandled. We got him out of there because we want him available this weekend for Thursday,” Stricklin said. “Pearson, I thought that was the best he’s looked all year. The velocity was way up and that was big for him. Jaden Woods might have looked the best he has all year.”
A massive three-run homer to right by Cole Wagner in the seventh gave Georgia a welcomed cushion.
“I watched it a little bit and they said it landed over the second fence,” Wagner said of his third home run. “That felt pretty good.”