Whatever the Bulldogs did to prepare for Richardson, it worked. Georgia contained him all afternoon on its way to a 42-20 victory.

The Bulldogs knew they had to prepare differently for Florida's dual-threat signal caller. Head coach Kirby Smart even introduced some new drills into practice to give his team an idea of what they'd be facing on Saturday afternoon.

Richardson had an up-and-down day through the air. He completed 18-of-37 passes for 271 yards. His one scoring strike came on a 78-yard thunderbolt in the third quarter that made the score 28-20 in favor of Georgia.

But Richardson is just as dangerous, if not more so, on the ground. Georgia focused all week on containing him from killing the defense on scrambles.

"He’s hard to tackle. You can’t finish on him," Smart said. "There’s really no way to simulate it. We tried to do drills all week where we were tackling a big back that’s like the quarterback. When he gets up next to you, he’s a big man. He’s a hell of a football player."

But on Saturday, Georgia stifled Richardson all afternoon. Florida's quarterback totaled 19 rushing yards on 11 carries. He only had one really effective scramble, a 14-yard effort in the second half.

"We just lock in on our gameplan, level rush, things like that, send a few blitzes at him as well," safety Christopher Smith said. "We had great coverage on the back end, so he had to hold the ball a little bit. We were able to get a little bit of pressure on him as well."

The Bulldogs brought pressure more than they have in other contests this season. They wanted Richardson to have to get rid of the ball quick or not at all.

"We didn’t get a lot of sacks, but we didn’t get a lot of completions on us because we were bringing the pressure a little more than we do usually," inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. "That’s something we wanted to do today, pressure him, not have his eyes scanning the whole field. He’s got to get it out quick. If he misses it, we get a sack or we get a turnover. That’s what we did today."

The Bulldogs did what they set out to do. Despite a few nice throws and some escapability in the backfield, they kept Richardson from creating many big plays through the air or on the ground. That defensive effort helped Georgia win its fifth game in seven tries against the Gators during Smart's tenure.