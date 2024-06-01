Kolby Branch with the bases loaded has been a productive combination for Georgia this year. Saturday night against UNC-Wilmington in the winner’s bracket game of the Athens Regional was another example of why.

Branch’s second-inning grand slam was just the offensive spark the Bulldogs were looking for, as Georgia went on to blast the Seahawks, 11-2.

“The pressure is off; the pressure is on them. We’ve got the home crowd; we’re all on base, I’m in the nine-hole, we’ve got Corey (Collins) and Charlie (Condon) coming up … the pressure is off me,” Branch said. “All I’ve got to do is handle my business and we’ll handle business as a team.”

Georgia certainly handled business against the Seahawks (40-20) and, by doing so, is now just one victory away from their first trip to the Super Regional since 2008.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of Sunday’s game noon contest between Georgia Tech and UNC-Wilmington for the regional title. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

“I tell our guys all the time not to treat any game different from the last and really that’s what this is,” skipper Wes Johnson said. “Don’t make one game bigger than the other. Emotions can carry over and take you out of your approach and what you do. The biggest thing we have to do tomorrow is understand that it’s just another game where you’ve got to be ready for Pitch One, focus, and play 27 outs. The team that can do that, stay relaxed, stay to their approach when situations are happening, that’s the team that’s going to have a success (Sunday).”