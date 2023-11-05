Bulldogs battle Kennesaw State in final fall scrimmage
Georgia hosted Kennesaw State for a 12-inning scrimmage and defeated the Owls 12-4 on Sunday.
Charlie Condon continues to roll
In the spring, Georgia is going to benefit from having Charlie Condon returning for one more year.
Condon, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound redshirt sophomore, posted one of the greatest freshman and overall seasons in program history. He had a .386 batting average with 25 home runs and 67 RBI in 2023.
The Marietta, Ga., native earned several prestigious awards, including being named the 2023 National Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA, D1Baseball.com, and Baseball America.
Condon continued to roll on Sunday afternoon as he hit two home runs in the victory over the Owls. Condon’s first dinger came in the bottom of the third inning as it broke a 3-3 tie with the Owls.
After that, Georgia never looked back and built up its lead. In the 10th, with the Bulldogs leading Kennesaw State 5-3 and a runner on base, Condon took a first-pitch fastball over the center field fence.
While he was the offensive MVP, Condon didn’t want to take any of the credit. He was more interested in talking about the team rather than just himself and his gritty outing on the diamond.
"This group has worked so hard. It is a lot of new guys and it has been a 50/50 new roster with portal guys, freshmen, and returners,” Condon said. “To get out here and to get the competitive feel playing against someone who is not yourselves after a long fall of intrasquad is always exciting."
Georgia head coach Wes Johnson has noticed that Condon is starting to develop more as a leader as well.
“I spent three-and-a-half years in the big leagues and you can’t ever guarantee someone is going to get there. Injuries became a part of the thing, but that guy has got a chance to play in the big leagues for a long time,” Johnson said of Condon on Sunday to reporters. “He’s also showing that he can play a lot of different positions. How big is he for our team? I mean, it is massive. In my opinion, (we have) probably got the best right-handed hitter in all of college baseball.”
Pitching coming into form
Georgia used a collection of pitchers against KSU, with sophomore Leighton Finley getting the start. He was followed by several others, including Daniel Padysak, Josh Roberge, Kolton Smith, Zach Harris, and more. Overall, the Bulldogs limited the Owls to six hits and struck out 14 hitters.
While Finley got the start, Roberge was awarded the win. The graduate transfer from Southern New Hampshire had a short outing – as did every other pitcher – but was impressive while on the mound.
According to Roberge, his fastball was his biggest weapon and it helped him strike out two of the four batters faced. He’s also been fine-tuning his arsenal of pitches and getting ready for the season.
"Last week against Florida and this past week in intrasquad, I’ve been focusing on my splitter location. I was throwing balls in the dirt there. Elevating my eyes, a little bit, that pitch helped me out,” Roberge said. “The fastball was good today. I have made some adjustments all fall that were finally starting to show. It is at the end of the fall when stuff starts to play out. I felt like I had everything going today, the slider was good, and the fastball was good. They had some competitive at-bats. They had some good guys in there. We had to be sharp today to be successful."
Johnson wanted to throw as many guys as they could. He also wanted to see if there was any improvement after the staff surrendered 13 walks against Florida the Friday before in Jacksonville.
None of Georgia’s 13 pitchers on Sunday faced more than six hitters. Nine of them also didn’t give up a hit as Kennesaw State struggled at the plate, especially after Roberge’s outing early in the game.
"We threw a lot of guys again today, and we're looking at their heartbeats. It's different when you play another team compared to just scrimmages against your teammates,” Johnson said. “I thought several of the guys threw well. We'll continue to work on a lot of things. We're not defining roles yet like starter, closer, or reliever. We're going to continue to give them opportunities to get outs."
Dillon Carter becoming the ‘glue guy’
Dillon Carter had a stellar performance on Sunday and it grabbed the attention of his teammates and coaches.
Carter, a former Texas Tech standout, went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored. His only hit was a two-run bomb and he came in the second. Carter’s homer tied the game at 3-3.
Defensively, Carter was a menace when Kennesaw State would make contact. The centerfielder had five putouts, including a home-run saving catch at the warning track toward the end of the contest.
It’s safe to say that Johnson enjoys having Carter, who is a Flower Mount, Texas, native in the dugout.
"Dillon Carter is a really good baseball player and that clubhouse guy, too,” Johnson said. “Not only is he a good player but when you look at defensive centerfielders when the season is over, if he's not going to be in the top half – then we've got a lot of people headed to the big leagues."
Condon agreed with Johnson’s sentiment.
“He’s an unbelievable asset,” Condon said of Carter with a smile. “Coming in, that bat is going to be there. You saw the big homer today and his range in the outfield is unbelievable. He’s a guy that can rally the troops for practice or any sort of game or anything. We’re lucky to have him, for sure.”