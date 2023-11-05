In the spring, Georgia is going to benefit from having Charlie Condon returning for one more year.

Condon, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound redshirt sophomore, posted one of the greatest freshman and overall seasons in program history. He had a .386 batting average with 25 home runs and 67 RBI in 2023.

The Marietta, Ga., native earned several prestigious awards, including being named the 2023 National Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA, D1Baseball.com, and Baseball America.

Condon continued to roll on Sunday afternoon as he hit two home runs in the victory over the Owls. Condon’s first dinger came in the bottom of the third inning as it broke a 3-3 tie with the Owls.

After that, Georgia never looked back and built up its lead. In the 10th, with the Bulldogs leading Kennesaw State 5-3 and a runner on base, Condon took a first-pitch fastball over the center field fence.

While he was the offensive MVP, Condon didn’t want to take any of the credit. He was more interested in talking about the team rather than just himself and his gritty outing on the diamond.

"This group has worked so hard. It is a lot of new guys and it has been a 50/50 new roster with portal guys, freshmen, and returners,” Condon said. “To get out here and to get the competitive feel playing against someone who is not yourselves after a long fall of intrasquad is always exciting."

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson has noticed that Condon is starting to develop more as a leader as well.

“I spent three-and-a-half years in the big leagues and you can’t ever guarantee someone is going to get there. Injuries became a part of the thing, but that guy has got a chance to play in the big leagues for a long time,” Johnson said of Condon on Sunday to reporters. “He’s also showing that he can play a lot of different positions. How big is he for our team? I mean, it is massive. In my opinion, (we have) probably got the best right-handed hitter in all of college baseball.”



