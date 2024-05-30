As Wes Johnson went about bringing in transfers to fill out his 2024 baseball squad, not only did he look to bring in talented players, but ones with experience in NCAA Tournament play.

This weekend at the Athens Regional, we’ll find out how that plan played out.

Of the 18 transfers Johnson and his staff signed, eight were already versed in the postseason. It’s that kind of experience the Bulldogs (39-15) hope pays off this weekend, starting with Friday’s opening game against Army. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

“I think experience goes a long way in general, but especially in the postseason,” said outfielder Dillon Carter, who went to three NCAA Tournaments with his former school, Texas Tech. “Just having guys who know what it takes to win these games. Even right now, it goes back to 0-0. Everybody’s playing for the last game of the year, potentially. So, it’s good having a bunch of guys in the dugout that have been there before. To have it (experience) in the back of your pocket is good.”

Outfielder Clayton Chadwick’s former team, Sam Houston State, played in the Baton Rouge Regional. Although the Bearkats never played the Tigers before their elimination, Chadwick agreed with Carter, his fellow Texan.

However, considering the Bulldogs just completed their SEC gauntlet, going 17-13 in conference play, the La Vernia, Texas native also feels those are experiences Georgia can draw on.

“I feel like dang-near every Friday night in the SEC is a regional or super regional,” Chadwick said. “Even the Baton Rouge regional we were in last year, we didn’t get the chance to play LSU, and it wasn’t anything like a Friday night at Dudy Noble, or Friday night at Tennessee. You feel like you’re really prepared, because we’ve been through it all.”