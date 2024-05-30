Bulldogs banking on experience
As Wes Johnson went about bringing in transfers to fill out his 2024 baseball squad, not only did he look to bring in talented players, but ones with experience in NCAA Tournament play.
This weekend at the Athens Regional, we’ll find out how that plan played out.
Of the 18 transfers Johnson and his staff signed, eight were already versed in the postseason. It’s that kind of experience the Bulldogs (39-15) hope pays off this weekend, starting with Friday’s opening game against Army. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
“I think experience goes a long way in general, but especially in the postseason,” said outfielder Dillon Carter, who went to three NCAA Tournaments with his former school, Texas Tech. “Just having guys who know what it takes to win these games. Even right now, it goes back to 0-0. Everybody’s playing for the last game of the year, potentially. So, it’s good having a bunch of guys in the dugout that have been there before. To have it (experience) in the back of your pocket is good.”
Outfielder Clayton Chadwick’s former team, Sam Houston State, played in the Baton Rouge Regional. Although the Bearkats never played the Tigers before their elimination, Chadwick agreed with Carter, his fellow Texan.
However, considering the Bulldogs just completed their SEC gauntlet, going 17-13 in conference play, the La Vernia, Texas native also feels those are experiences Georgia can draw on.
“I feel like dang-near every Friday night in the SEC is a regional or super regional,” Chadwick said. “Even the Baton Rouge regional we were in last year, we didn’t get the chance to play LSU, and it wasn’t anything like a Friday night at Dudy Noble, or Friday night at Tennessee. You feel like you’re really prepared, because we’ve been through it all.”
Johnson also hopes his team’s relative success in conference play will pay dividends.
“If you look at the experiences we’ve had in the SEC, the SEC is probably as good as it has been since I’ve been in it," Johnson said. "We know that we’ve gone into Tennessee and won a game, gone into A&M and won a game, for example, and swept a couple of teams here at home (Alabama and Vanderbilt), and obviously, the big series at South Carolina that we had. So, the pieces are there. Now, it’s can you put it together when it matters to make a run? If we can, I like our chances.”
Based on his experiences, Carter said the key for the Bulldogs will be to play the same way they’ve played all season.
“It’s the same mentality,” he said. “To beat every team as bad as you can, just keep rolling, get some momentum for the next game, and do whatever you can not to lose.”
Carter also feels the 10 days between last week’s loss in the SEC Tournament and Friday’s opener in the NCAA Tournament will be a benefit.
“Ten days is a bunch, but again, experience comes into play there, too, knowing a bunch of people have their routines and can stick to it,” Carter said. “That’s a big part of it down the stretch, but I think the 10 days are a blessing in disguise for a bunch of people.”
Chadwick is just happy to be at Foley Field, where the Bulldogs are 29-5 this year.
“It’s just so nice being able to host and do everything at Foley Field. We kind of do things on our schedule, it’s our field, and we feel comfortable here,” he said. “It’s hard to beat the Dawgs at Foley, too.”