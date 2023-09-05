In fact, take away Jones’ interception and Georgia’s havoc charts were nearly bare. The Week 1 stats show Georgia recorded a pair of pass breakups and Mykel Williams secured the Bulldogs’ lone sack, but there were no forced fumbles or quarterback hurries.

While defensive back Kyron Jones was able to snag a tipped pass and turn it into a Pick-6 late in the game, Georgia’s defense did not disrupt the Skyhawks nearly as much as Smart hoped.

Georgia did not reach its weekly havoc goal Saturday against UT-Martin, a fact that head coach Kirby Smart said needs to improve, starting with Saturday’s upcoming game against Ball State.





“We didn't hit our havoc goal the other day. We played decent on defense, but you can't hit your havoc goal if they get the ball out in 2.1 seconds,” Smart said. “It's hard to do that. You got to bat balls. You got to force turnovers, and we didn't do those.”

During a press session on Monday, Williams spoke about the defense’s first-game effort. He echoed many of Smart’s exact thoughts.

“We played pretty decent, but there’s always stuff to improve on. We gave up a couple of explosives that shouldn’t happen. There’s always stuff we can go back to the drawing board and fix,” Williams said. “It wasn’t to our standard. We played pretty solid, but there was stuff we could have changed and played better.”

The fact Williams had Georgia’s only sack did not seem to bother Smart as much as the rest.

One approach opposing offenses are taking more is making sure the quarterbacks are getting rid of the football, which did not give George edge rushers much of an opportunity to apply much pressure.

Meanwhile, UT-Martin quarterback Kinkead Dent rushed for 47 yards, tops on the team, although Smart did not place all the blame on his outside linebackers for failing to set the edge.

“The things that hurt us in terms of quarterback run was not always on them,” Smart said. “We got hurt on quarterback runs several times. It was a couple of times linebacker, one time the safety. It was different things.”

As to the lack of sacks, Smart credited Dent for making it tough for his defenders to get home.

“We didn't really get a chance to drop-back pass and say, can you get home in 3.5 seconds?” Smart said. “Fifty percent of sacks happen after four seconds. I don't know if they had a pass that lasted over four seconds. So, it's just the same song, different year of if the ball is going to get out quick, what are your answers and how can we grow those guys?

"We need growth in that room, because there is this big-level race. Like all the guys are kind of in the same spot and no one has done that, and we need somebody to step up in there.”

Williams gladly puts the onus on his shoulders.

Last year, Williams tied Jalen Carter for the team lead in quarterback hurries with 31. If he has his way, the one sack he recorded last weekend is just the beginning.

“I have high expectations for myself,” said Williams, who believes he and the rest of Georgia’s defense just need to stay with the plan implemented by the Bulldogs’ defensive staff.

“We’ve just got to play our game,” he said. “Stick to what we do, do our stuff and we should be successful.”