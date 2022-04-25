Bulldogs add transfer from OSU

Georgia basketball coach Mike White added to his program Monday by gaining the commitment of Oklahoma State transfer Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe.

The rising junior made his announcement on Instagram.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Alexander-Moncrieffe started seven of OSU’s 30 games last year, averaging 4.2 points per game and 4.9 rebounds.

As a freshman, he was better, averaging nine points and 5.3 boards. He shot 51.3 percent from the floor, which was the sixth-highest clip by a freshman in school history.

He joins a Georgia team that includes Bradley transfer Terry Roberts, Alabama transfer Jusuan Holt, Kario Oquendo, Braelen Bridges and Jabri Abdur-Rahim. Jailyn Ingram told UGASports that he will also come back assuming the NCAA approves his waiver for a sixth year after only playing in 10 games last season due to a torn ACL.

The Bulldogs also have former Longwood player Justin Hill, who announced his commitment to Georgia a month ago.

More to come.

