Punter Marshall Long's career has hit yet another wall.

The redshirt sophomore announced on Instagram that he's scheduled to have surgery on his left knee, the third such operation for the former three-star performer.

You can read from Long's Instagram post right here https://www.instagram.com/p/Bih0PuQAMdU/?taken-by=marshalllong.

Long, who came to Athens as one of the top punter in the nation, served as Georgia's regular punter in 2016, averaging 38.7 yards per punt before redshirting last year after having surgery on his kneecap.

What's still not clear is how Long's surgery will affect his days with the Bulldogs moving forward.

A medical disqualification would be a potential avenue, assuming he's unable to continue playing.

The news also apparently clears up one of the reasons why Georgia pursued grad transfer Landon Stratton. Freshman Jake Camarda is also expected to compete for the job, along with redshirt freshman Bill Rubright.