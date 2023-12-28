FORT LAUDERDALE - Georgia's running back room is about to undergo a major overhaul after the Orange Bowl.

Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are, in all likelihood, playing their final games in Georgia uniforms. Three freshmen - Chauncey Bowens, Nate Frazier, and Dwight Phillips - have signed with the Bulldogs and will be joining the program in the coming months.

But the biggest addition came in the form of a gift on Christmas Eve, when former Florida running back Trevor Etienne announced his transfer to Georgia.

He's already social media official with some of his new teammates.

"I just commented on his Instagram post, but I found out through teammates that he was talking about coming here," Milton told reporters on Thursday. "But I’m definitely happy for him, coming here as a running back it’s a great opportunity to basically fill into a legacy, so I’m happy for him."

Etienne ran for 753 yards and eight touchdowns for the Gators in 2023. He will have two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in Athens.

For a room that will be much younger in 2024, Etienne offers a much-needed veteran presence.

"I think it provides leadership," Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee said. "He's played in this league, he's been very productive. You all watch the tape, he's a very good player."

In addition to the three freshmen, Etienne will join Branson Robinson, Andrew Paul, Roderick Robinson, and Cash Jones in Georgia's running back room next season.