There are many charity golf tournaments, and all of them are special in their own right—but there’s only one whereby current Georgia football players participate for a worthy cause: the annual Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer (BBBC) Golf Tournament, being held tomorrow, July 9, at The Georgia Club in Statham, Ga.

After Teresa Abbott of Douglasville, Ga., was diagnosed with a very aggressive stage-four breast cancer in 2004, she and her husband, Jay, started BBBC. At the time, the couple’s son, Chris, was an offensive lineman at Georgia (2002-2006).

The Bulldogs’ then-head coach, Mark Richt, and the rest of the team rallied around Chris, becoming his extended family, helping him get through his mother’s battle with breast cancer. Upon Chris graduating from UGA, he approached Richt asking if the football program would continue to fight against the dreadful disease by participating in a golf tournament, featuring a typical four-person scramble format, except one of the four teammates was a current member of the Bulldogs.

“We can’t say enough about the football players,” said Dwight Standridge who, along with his wife, Leslie, help run BBBC. “It’s hot out there in July, and the players have so much going on with classes, summer practice coming up, and all. But, year in and year out, the players come out with a smile on their face. They sign autographs and take pictures. They’re so polite, respectful, and very giving of their time.”

Standridge first took part in the BBBC’s golf tournament approximately a decade ago—but as a member of one of the four-man teams.

“Honestly, going into the tournament, I thought of it as just another golf tournament,” Standridge said. “I didn’t realize current Georgia players participated, and wasn’t aware all the money goes to St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens. All the money stays local, and you know exactly where it’s going and what the money is used for.”

Standridge, a 1992 UGA graduate, lost his 37-year-old mother to ovarian cancer when he was a freshman in college. Many of his mom’s cancer treatments were at St. Mary’s Hospital. To honor her, Standridge got fully involved with BBBC through Jay and Teresa Abbott.

All donations made to BBBC goes to the “Teresa’s Hope” Fund, which purchases new equipment, gives free mammograms for those who qualify, educational literature, and the like, for patients of the hospital. Donations include from the sale of the organization’s popular “Protect the Puppies” themed t-shirts, in which a few thousand have been sold annually during two separate head coaching tenures.

“Under Coach Richt, players would sign up for the tournament as one of their community involvement events,” Standridge said. “When Coach [Kirby] Smart came, he told us that nothing would change—the football team would stay involved—for us to proceed like there had been no coaching change.”

In the golf tournament’s first year, less than 20 teams were fielded and $8,000 raised. For the last several years, the tournament has maxed out at 45 teams in a matter of only days. This year, the 14th the tournament has partnered with the Georgia football team, the BBBC is looking to surpass last year’s donated total of approximately $105,000.

Notably, also this year is Teresa Abbott’s 12th of being cancer free.

“Our organization is just so lucky, and we can’t thank Coach Smart and the players enough for coming out,” Standridge said. “We’re so thankful that they can take part in an organization where there are no hidden administrative costs, no salaries. Every dollar raised stays in the Athens community, and every dollar raised goes where it needs to be—to fight breast cancer on the local level.”

If you’d like to donate to Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer, please GO HERE. As for the 2018 “Protect the Puppies” t-shirt, the BBBC is currently working on its design, and shirts will be on hand in the next month or so. UGASports will make an announcement as soon as they are available.