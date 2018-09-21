Using Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) readily available stats, ratings, and team/player grading system (1 to 100)—six different grades for every offensive player, five for defensive players, and four for those on special teams—the following are some PFF tidbits in regards to Georgia and Missouri, and how they relate to this Saturday’s game: …Much has been said concerning the Bulldogs’ lack of pass rush; however, for the four other defensive team grades through three games and entering this Saturday, Georgia has been the top Dog (or close to it). UGA’s other defensive team grades (where it ranks of the FBS’ 130 teams): Tackling—92.1 (1st), Overall Defense—93.3 (2nd), Coverage—93.7 (3rd), and Run Defense—93.8 (4th).

Although the Bulldogs have seemingly been lacking in pass rush through three games, every other aspect regarding their defense has been top-notch.

…Georgia’s Pass Rush grade of 57.7 ranks a lowly 119th in the FBS. Still, of those Bulldog defenders with at least 30 snaps on the season, here are the top five in rushing the passer: D’Andre Walker—71.2, Jordan Davis—65.9, David Marshall—62.6, Tyler Clark—62.5, and Jonathan Ledbetter—61.2. …Much has also been made of Missouri’s massive offensive line, which averages more than 6-foot-5 and 323 pounds per starter. Still, how efficient has the Tigers’ starting offensive line been thus far this season? Below is the two teams’ leaders in snaps for each of the five positions along the offensive line, their overall offensive grades, and where those grades rank among the 748 FBS offensive linemen who’ve played at least 63 snaps this season (By the way, Andrew Thomas, who has played 43 fewer snaps at left tackle than Cade Mays, is ranked as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the entire FBS with an overall grade of 92.0):

UGA and Mizzou's Offensive Line PFF Player Grades OL Position Georgia Missouri Left Tackle 74.4—Cade Mays (85th) 74.1—Yasir Durant (89th) Left Guard 81.6—Solomon Kindley (18th) 64.8—Kevin Pendleton (346th) Center 82.1—Lamont Gaillard (16th) 66.8—Trystan Colon-Cadtillo (265th) Right Guard 79.9—Ben Cleveland (28th) 69.2—Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms (187th) Right Tackle 78.6—Isaiah Wilson (39th) 63.0—Paul Adams (424th)

...PFF has a rating for running backs, considering their missed tackles forced and yards after contact as they relate to their designed runs and receptions—an Elusive Rating (ELU). Georgia’s Elijah Holyfield is eighth in the entire FBS with an ELU of 203.9, whereas D’Andre Swift ranks 85th with a 68.1. For Missouri, Damarea Crockett (46.5), Tyler Badie (38.0), and Larry Rountree (36.7) top the team in ELU, ranking 126th, 156th, and 164th in the FBS, respectively.

According to PFF's ELU, Elijah Holyfield is currently the 8th-most elusive running back in the FBS.

...Through three games, Georgia has remarkably dropped only two passes—one each by Holyfield and Ahkil Crumpton—in 67 pass attempts. Missouri receivers have dropped seven passes in 122 attempts. ...Missouri quarterback Drew Locke has had the reputation in the past of often running a dink-and-dunk-type offense; however, comparatively speaking, that hasn’t entirely been the case this season. Through three games, 39 percent of his pass attempts have covered 10-plus yards. In comparison, Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Justin Fields have combined to where only 29 percent of their attempts have been thrown at least 10 yards down the field. ...Speaking of Lock, if Georgia is finally able to consistently pressure the quarterback this season, I doubt it’ll come this Saturday. In 113 pass attempts this year, Lock has hardly been pressured. The standout Tiger quarterback has been hurried only twice, hit just once, and sacked only one time.

Consistently pressure Drew Lock? Much easier said than done.