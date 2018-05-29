Bulldog notebook: Georgia, Auburn agree on one thing
DESTIN, Fla. - Georgia and Auburn are two of the biggest rivals in the SEC. But there is one thing they each agree on – both Kirby Smart and Gus Malzahn would like to see the series go back to the way it used to be.
Before the league expanded in 2012 adding Texas A&M and Missouri, Georgia and Auburn would play in Athens in odd years, at Auburn in even.
No longer.
With expansion, the SEC instructed Georgia to make a second-second straight trip to Auburn in 2013, and as a result the Bulldogs must end odd season years with back to back road games at Auburn and Georgia Tech.
On the flip side, Auburn must end even years at Georgia and Alabama.
"Yeah, absolutely. If we get a chance to fix that and return the favor that we paid to them. I hear about that a lot,” Smart said. “Obviously, I wasn't here -- about the two times (UGA) traveled back to back -- I think it can make it more consistent. It can balance things out. It would probably be helpful in the long run, but I've got a feeling there's more to it than just us and them. It always affects so many moving parts, but it would be nice if we could do that."
However, Smart knows that could be easier said than done.
The SEC isn’t due to set its new conference schedule until 2026, but Smart is hopeful when it does, the change will come.
"I feel like if we could fix it from that perspective it would help and it would help not to have two road games back to back for us in the situation we had this year with Auburn and the Georgia Tech back to back,” Smart said. “But it's not exactly high up on the priority list. I understand there are problems and difficulties with trying to appease everybody, obviously with the SEC as a conference having to do it. The way I understand it, the reason it happened the first time was because of the addition of the two teams (Missouri and Texas A&M).”
No new update on Gibbs
Players are in the process of returning for summer workouts, but Smart said there’s nothing new to report in regards to sophomore defensive back Deangelo Gibbs, who is enrolled in school but is currently not part of the team.
“It’s the same as it was last time (when asked last week in Columbus). He’s going to do the things he’s been asked to do, and we’ll go from there,” Smart said. “It’s not something I’m dealing with day to day, it’s something he’s got to handle and come to grips with.”
Gibbs appeared in six games for the Bulldogs last fall, but for reasons that are still unclear, was moved down to scout team and did not travel with the Bulldogs to the SEC Championship, the Rose Bowl, or the National Championship game.
● Smart was also asked if he expects Georgia’s incoming freshmen – who report this week – will all be eligible to play.
“I certainly hope so,” Smart said. “We will find out in the next few days.”
How long will Saban coach?
Smart can’t get away from questions about Alabama coach Nick Saban, or so it seems.
Tuesday, Smart was asked how much longer his former boss intends to coach the Crimson Tide.
“That’s up to Nick. I think he’s in great health. I played pickup basketball with him for 20 years it felt like. He takes care of himself, plays a lot of golf,” Smart said. “People ask me that question I tell them he’s going to coach as long as he wants to. He’s competitive. He doesn’t want to do anything else, and he’s good at what he does. He may coach forever because he’s probably going to outlive me the way he takes care of his body.”
Final play against Alabama not even a thought
Although fans won’t likely forget the final play against Alabama in the national championship game, Smart said he’s moved on.
That’s been the case for a while.
“The way the world is now, we had to recruit within two days of that,” Smart said. “I’m in the home selling the season we had and the progress we made, you can’t let that play beat out twice.”
Smart said that’s something he simply refuses to do.
“In this profession you learn quickly there’s going to be plays we make to win a game and they made a great play and won the game,” Smart said. “I think it was a lot more important for us to move on and worry about recruiting than dwell on that. It’s certainly not something I’m focusing on now.”
Smart pleased with offensive staff changes
Smart said he was pleased with what he saw from his revamped offensive staff.
To catch up, James Coley was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in charge of quarterbacks, with Cortez Hankton brought in as the new receivers coach.
Jim Chaney – who will still call the plays – added coaching the tight ends to his list of duties.
“I think it was great. It was a very smooth transition, it was very easy transition because Chaney is still in charge of the offensive staff, we’ve got a new dynamic with Cortez which is great for the receiver’s room,” Smart said. “Coley provides a lot of energy in the quarterback room, so I’m very pleased with where it is and excited to see where it goes.”
Count Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher as a big fan of Coley, who received a raise of $850,000 after turning down an offer to be the Aggies’ offensive coordinator. Coley held the same position with Fisher at Florida State.
“I saw him in high school, brought him as a GA when I was at LSU. We brought him in. Listen, James has done a great job,” Fisher said. “He’s earned everything he’s had and is a heck of a coach and a heck of a person.”