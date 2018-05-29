DESTIN, Fla. - Georgia and Auburn are two of the biggest rivals in the SEC. But there is one thing they each agree on – both Kirby Smart and Gus Malzahn would like to see the series go back to the way it used to be.

Before the league expanded in 2012 adding Texas A&M and Missouri, Georgia and Auburn would play in Athens in odd years, at Auburn in even.

No longer.

With expansion, the SEC instructed Georgia to make a second-second straight trip to Auburn in 2013, and as a result the Bulldogs must end odd season years with back to back road games at Auburn and Georgia Tech.

On the flip side, Auburn must end even years at Georgia and Alabama.

"Yeah, absolutely. If we get a chance to fix that and return the favor that we paid to them. I hear about that a lot,” Smart said. “Obviously, I wasn't here -- about the two times (UGA) traveled back to back -- I think it can make it more consistent. It can balance things out. It would probably be helpful in the long run, but I've got a feeling there's more to it than just us and them. It always affects so many moving parts, but it would be nice if we could do that."

However, Smart knows that could be easier said than done.

The SEC isn’t due to set its new conference schedule until 2026, but Smart is hopeful when it does, the change will come.

"I feel like if we could fix it from that perspective it would help and it would help not to have two road games back to back for us in the situation we had this year with Auburn and the Georgia Tech back to back,” Smart said. “But it's not exactly high up on the priority list. I understand there are problems and difficulties with trying to appease everybody, obviously with the SEC as a conference having to do it. The way I understand it, the reason it happened the first time was because of the addition of the two teams (Missouri and Texas A&M).”