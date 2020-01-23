With the NFL Draft beginning three months from today, it’s certainly not too early to be speculating on which Bulldogs will go where in the selection process. UGASports discovered four (at least somewhat) recognized/reputable sites each featuring a mock draft: DraftTek.com and DraftSite, each of which projects all seven rounds, WalterFootball.com and Draft Wire, each forecasts the first four rounds.

Notice below that as many as eight Bulldogs have been distinguished as draftees. The most Georgia players ever chosen in a single NFL Draft were eight, resulting twice—2002 and 2013.

Perhaps more so, the mock drafts forecast at least three and as many as five Bulldogs being picked in the first two rounds, including DraftTek.com and WalterFootball.com which both project first- and second-rounders Andrew Thomas, Solomon Kindley, Isaiah Wilson, D’Andre Swift, and Jake Fromm. The most Georgia players ever selected in the first two rounds of a single draft were four, resulting four times—2001, 2003, 2005, and 2018.