Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-28 11:13:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Bulldog commit Jadon Haselwood discusses his recent visit to UGA and more

Mutv3qqmppjdqnlj9555
Jadon Haselwood
Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

At the Cam Newton Foundation’s recent 7 v 7 High School Football Tournament at Shiloh High School in Snellville, Ga., UGASports touched base with 2019 Georgia commit Jadon Haselwood. The five-star ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}