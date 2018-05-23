HOOVER, Ala. – No. 8 Georgia has certainly enjoyed its share of memorable moments so far this spring.

Wednesday morning’s opener in the SEC Tournament was not one of those times, however, as Texas A&M's Asa Lacy and Cason Sherrod combined for a three-hitter to beat the Bulldogs, 7-0.

The loss drops Georgia (37-18) into a loser’s bracket game against either Ole Miss or Auburn set for Thursday at 10:30 (ET).

“Lacy was really good. He did make a couple of mistakes that we didn’t take advantage of while their hitters took advantage of some of the mistakes that we made,” skipper Scott Stricklin said. “Sherrod was awfully good. So, all in all, you’ve just got to tip your cap to their pitching staff.”

Texas A&M first baseman Chris Andritsos swung the big bat for the Aggies, matching Georgia’s hit total all by himself, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI.

Five of the Aggies' seven runs came after two men were out.

Georgia, meanwhile, never had more than one runner on base in any one inning.

“I think we were ready to play. It just didn’t happen for us,” said Bulldog shortstop Cam Shepherd, who had one of Georgia’s three hits. “We had a few opportunities to take advantage of some mistakes they made, but just couldn’t get it done.”

Lacy certainly had Georgia’s number.

Instead of turning to ace Mitchell Kilkenny or any other of the Aggies’ weekend starters, Texas A&M sent the freshman Lacy to the mound, and he didn’t disappoint.

The young lefty was magnificent, allowing just three hits and three walks, striking out eight before being replaced by Sherrod to start the seventh inning.

Bulldog freshman C.J. Smith (1-1) matched Lacy with three innings of shutout ball, before lightning and rain sent both teams to their respective clubhouse for a 1-hour delay.

When play resumed, Smith wasn’t quite the same as the Aggies immediately struck for two runs in the fourth inning to grab the lead.

As it turned out, that would be all they would needed, although Andritsos’ first homer gave Texas A&M some welcomed cushion against Tony Locey in the seventh.

Locey retired the first two batters with ease, but after Michael Helman was hit by a pitch, a throwing error put the Aggie junior at second. Following an intentional walk to Braden Shewmake, Andritsos stepped to the plate and launched a 3-run homer into the bullpen extending the lead to 5-0.

“We played the percentages. We thought it was a good move to go right on right and (Locey) just left a changeup up,” Stricklin said. “He barreled it up, hit a home run and that was a tough play for us.”

Texas A&M (38-17) capped its scoring with two runs in the eighth inning, including a second home run by Andritsos, who now has seven this year.