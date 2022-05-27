UGA's bigger budget approved; and more

GREENSBORO – As expected, the UGA Athletic Association Friday approved the 2023 Fiscal Budget, up just over $12 million from the previous year.

After operating under a budget of $150,290,994 in 2022, a cutback due largely to Covid, next year’s budget of $162,278,743 puts Georgia back on a normal plane.



“Last year, was a lot of uncertainty as we were returning to normal, so the budget was different last year with a higher contingency and we were hoping, and we did, operate with a more normal year,” athletic director Josh Brooks said. “So, this year was more of a return to normal projections that you look at with budgets when you’re talking about travel and recruiting, so it’s more of a return to normal. Obviously, you’re projecting in the areas that are growing, but we hope and project this to be a more normal year and this (budget) probably reflects that.”

Georgia also released the projected ticket revenue for all sports for the fiscal year 2023.

The projected $34,681,620 for football is up from the $33,730,500, a fact due largely to the Bulldogs’ participation in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic against Oregon. Georgia is expecting $4,250,000 in ticket revenue for the game, which is more than the team received for playing in last year’s Dukes Mayo Classic against Clemson.

Georgia’s four other revenue sports – baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and gymnastics – are expected to generate $1,560,000 combined.

During Friday’s second and final session of the UGA Athletic Association Board meeting at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation, Brooks also announced that an additional $486,000 will be spent to adhere to the mental health needs of student-athletes.

“I think you’re seeing this on the national level, it’s not just college athletes; it’s college students in general,” Brooks said. “We recognize that. We’re dealing with a lot of high-performance student-athletes who put a lot of pressure on themselves, and we want to be able to support them. We’re learning that support goes a long way; they’ve embraced that, so we’ve got to grow with that and give them the support they need, not only on the field but in the classroom and outside of it as well.”

In other news:

• Brooks was asked to expound on offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s raise to $2 million for 2022, and whether or not he actually received an extension to his current three-year deal.

“We report what is asked at the time, we answer the questions that are given, and I think the report for the open records request was for the salary,” Brook said. “We reported that at that time.”

• It’s been nine years since country singer Jason Aldean performed at Sanford Stadium, prompting a question to Brooks about whether or not he’d be open to bringing another big act to Athens in summers to come.

“It’s something I’d love to do, but honestly, as we get into this construction, it presents challenges,” Brooks said. “As we talk about construction at Sanford Stadium, we’ve got to do it in an window outside of the football team, for example. So we’re looking at December through August. If we want to do a concert in April or May, that’s in the meat of the schedule of the construction we want to get done. But we will always be open to it and there may be ways we can do it, but it is a challenge.”