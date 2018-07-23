"It was one of the best times of my life to be honest," said Brown. "I did not expect to get offers from schools like that as early as I did. It was a great feeling each time I picked up an offer."

As the college coaches got out to see Brown, the offers started flowing in. He was surprised and is very thankful for each offer.

On May 7, Georgia offered. On May 11, he added offers from Florida and Tennessee .

Brown was asked to step out of class by one of his coaches May 3 and that is when he was told about offer No. 1. He was almost in shock.

"I did not believe Alabama had offered me at first. I couldn't believe it.

"I had so much excitement inside, but I did not really show it. I think it was more about being in shock when I heard about it.

"Alabama won the National Championship and now I have the offer, so I did not know what to think. I hope to see a game there."

He is interested in Alabama and he wants to check the Tide along with the Gators, Bulldogs and Vols this season if given the opportunity.

"I really want to visit Florida to see the campus and see how they play now this season. They have a new coach (Dan Mullen), so I want to see them.

"I have been in Georgia a few times and I just like how it is there. I want to see the school and I like the way they play. They have a great running game that sets up the passing game.

"I do not know as much about Tennessee yet, but I know it is a school I am interested in. They have had some good players."

Despite growing up in Louisiana, where the majority of the state love LSU, Brown grew up TCU fan growing up. His favorite receiver is former Georgia star AJ Green.

Brown is in the infant stage of his recruitment and he is open to all schools at this time.