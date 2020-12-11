UGASports - Brock Vandagriff shines in playoff win & expects a big Signing Day for UGA

The Wolverines knew that they would have to beat ELCA, the five-time reigning GHSA A-private champions, at some point in 2020 playoffs. They did, and in convincing fashion with a 38-0 win on Friday night.

Brock Vandagriff says the Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines started practicing for Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in week six.

“After that, I’m going to sign and I’ll officially be graduated from Prince,” Vandagriff said. “Then it is just doing what I love for the next week and a half, and that is playing football.”

It’s the beginning of a whirlwind month for Vandagriff, a five-star quarterback commit to UGA. He has his last high school exam Wednesday, the same day that he and his fellow class of 2021 commits officially become Georgia Bulldogs.

He and his teammates had a lot to love as a suffocating Wolverine defense shutout the powerhouse ELCA.

Vandagriff led the offensive attack with 330 passing yards and four total touchdowns (two passing and two running).

Greg Vandagriff, Prince Avenue’s head coach and Brock’s father, told his team after the game that they should celebrate Friday night’s win until Saturday night, but then focus must shift quickly.

“It would be a shame to beat the five-time state champion and forget about next week,” the head coach told his huddled team after the game.

“I love you guys,” Coach Vandagriff said to his players and coaches.

The victory sends the Wolverines into the state semifinals where they will play Wesleyan. If all goes according to plan, Brock Vandagriff will have two more high school wins and a state championship on his resume when he moves 14 miles northeast. Based on his other plans before becoming a UGA student, a state title isn’t the only thing he is hunting.

“Maybe (I will) get in the woods a little bit and get ready to enroll January 10,” Vandagriff said.