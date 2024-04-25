Brock Bowers learned his new home Thursday night when the Las Vegas Raiders took the All-American with the 13th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The native of Napa, California leaves behind quite a college career.

In three years, Bowers departs Athens with 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns. He also rushed 19 times for 175 yards and five scores.

His junior season with the Bulldogs saw him catch 56 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns, numbers that would have been even greater had he not suffered a high-ankle sprain against Vanderbilt.

Bowers underwent tightrope surgery to repair the injury. Although he tried to play through the pain, Bowers was never able to quite get 100 percent.

He did not travel with the team to Miami for the Orange Bowl, but arrived on Thursday and was there on the sideline to support his teammates for their 63-3 rout of Florida State.

Among his career highlights:

• Back-to-back Mackey Award winner signifying the nation’s top tight end.

• All-American in 2021, 2022, and 2023 by numerous organizations.

• All-SEC in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

• Semifinalist for the Biletnikoff, Lombardi, and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

The NFL Draft continues Friday with the second and third rounds, followed on Saturday by rounds 4-7.