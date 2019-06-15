News More News
Breaking through Bama: part 3

Dayne Young • UGASports
The last two years have proven that Georgia will likely have to defeat Alabama in any path to a national championship. They have met in the national championship and the conference championship. This video series combines the 2017 national championship and 2018 SEC title game to identify ways the Bulldogs can defeat the Crimson Tide.

Part 1: Setting up scoring plays
Part 2: Scoring plays

3rd down conversions

Georgia and Alabama were both in the top ten nationally in converting third downs. The two offenses, and specifically offensive lines, tax opponents' defensive lines in short yardage situations.

Here are the third down numbers for both teams in the previous two matchups:
Georgia: 13-35 (37 percent)
Alabama: 8-25 (32 percent)

As a whole, this is a great performance from Georgia. Alabama's full 2018 season third down percentage was 52 percent. (Georgia's was 46 percent). Therefore, Georgia's defensive front has held its own versus the Tide and the Bulldog offense has maintained form well.

Clemson's third down percentage rate in last year's national championship was 67 percent. So, there is still improvement needed for the Bulldogs to secure victory.

Here are video examples of successful and unsuccessful third down plays.


Successful conversions

Y8zxvntgxhjxkwedpwvy
Jeremiah Holloman hauls in a great sideline catch.
Zdsrjsw3mrztg8va0psr
Jake Fromm connects with Terry Godwin to move the chains.
Stpmqb7jvyktaqbiubqg
Fromm stands tall in his own endzone until Riley Ridley is open.
D4m9o4xzxjpoazot065b
Sony Michel bursts past the first down marker.
Pe7o2mlrnqwusvunt5nd
Michel runs through a tackler to get a new set of downs.

Failed conversions

Ws8uzfyx4kc65lurtbxr
D'Andre Swift picks the wrong lane and comes up short of the line to gain.
Zovedbrik5lsonsihcy4
Alabama breaks up this sideline pass.
Kuasrr26ykdke1upttyu
Trey Hill surrenders a sack on this third and six play.
Zn8acdsxbr4m9pwfarfj
Georgia fails to gain two yards to keep a drive alive.
Llik4kdc534rkvggbs0o
Jake Fromm gets sacked before he can deliver the football.
I2la168a6jljm7ldxuxb
Alabama rips away a possible first down from Riley Ridley.
