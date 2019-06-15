The last two years have proven that Georgia will likely have to defeat Alabama in any path to a national championship. They have met in the national championship and the conference championship. This video series combines the 2017 national championship and 2018 SEC title game to identify ways the Bulldogs can defeat the Crimson Tide.

Georgia and Alabama were both in the top ten nationally in converting third downs. The two offenses, and specifically offensive lines, tax opponents' defensive lines in short yardage situations.

Here are the third down numbers for both teams in the previous two matchups:

Georgia: 13-35 (37 percent)

Alabama: 8-25 (32 percent)

As a whole, this is a great performance from Georgia. Alabama's full 2018 season third down percentage was 52 percent. (Georgia's was 46 percent). Therefore, Georgia's defensive front has held its own versus the Tide and the Bulldog offense has maintained form well.

Clemson's third down percentage rate in last year's national championship was 67 percent. So, there is still improvement needed for the Bulldogs to secure victory.

Here are video examples of successful and unsuccessful third down plays.



